in 6 years, the region had 5 accidents resulting from the rain

At least four accidents, with 13 dead and six injured, occurred in rivers and waterfalls in southwestern Minas Gerais in the last five years, according to a survey by the UOL.

In the same region, the fall of a rock in a canyon caused the death of ten people last Saturday (8).

Two hours before the collapse in Capitólio, the Civil Defense of Minas Gerais had issued an alert for a water head.

A headwater is a phenomenon in which a rapid and sudden increase in the level of a river occurs, due to rains at the headwaters or at higher stretches of its course.

Since 2017, every year has had accidents related to the increase in water volume due to precipitation, with the exception of 2019, which did not record any such event.

2017: schooner tour ends in despair

5 years ago, on July 7, a schooner trip with about 20 people ended in despair on Lake Furnas, in the region between Capitólio (MG) and São João Batista do Glória (MG), in the south of the state.

The boat sank near Cachoeira dos Cânions and people had to cling to the rocks, being saved by other boats and the Fire Department.

Everyone on the schooner was reportedly wearing a life jacket and no one was injured in the accident. But videos reverberated on the internet showing the danger faced in the lake that is called “Mar de Minas” due to its large size.

2018: young people die after flooding in MG in 2018

A year later, in 2018, six people died after a flood (known as a water head) hit a waterfall in the city of São João Batista do Glória (340 km from Belo Horizonte), in the Serra da Canastra region.

The group was at Cachoeira do Zé Pereira, which is in an isolated area inside a private farm, when they were surprised by the head of water that formed after rains hit the region that is at the source of the river.

Four of them were rappelling — an extreme sport in which practitioners descend buildings, rocky walls or waterfalls using ropes — at the time of the flood. The other two were swimming in the waterfall.

2020: Family dies in waterfall after head of water in 2020

Three people from the same family died after a head of water hit a waterfall in Parque Ecológico do Paredão, in Guapé, a tourist region in southern Minas Gerais, in 2020.

The place, which is a tourist spot, was full of visitors. Due to the heavy rain, there was a runoff that rapidly increased the volume of the river. Videos taken by regulars show the strength of the current in one of the falls and desperate people.

The region known as Paredão has waterfalls and natural pools. It is 15 kilometers from Guapé, a city of 14 thousand inhabitants that receives many tourists due to the lake of Furnas.

2021: group is hit by head of water in MG waterfall complex

In 2021, two people died, one was missing and six were injured after a head of water hit a waterfall complex, between São José da Barra and Capitólio (MG), cities located in the central-west region of Minas.

According to the military, the three victims were dragged by the large volume of water, and at least two died when they fell into the well. One was found submerged and the other on the surface. The third was missing.