In a bikini, IZA goes on a luxurious tour with her husband in Dubai

IZA You’re enjoying your vacation in style! Through Instagram, the singer shared impressive records of her trip to Dubai, where has been enjoying a ride on a luxury yacht with her husband, Sérgio Santos.

In the images, the artist appears wearing a colorful bikini and headscarf. There, IZA renewed her tan, dived into the sea and exchanged caresses with her husband. “That big devil with my talisman, you know?”, wrote the singer in a publication. “I fell into the water like a rotten jackfruit, but that’s ok”, she joked, in another post.

In one of the videos published by the singer, she showed the interior of the luxurious vessel, two floors, covered in wood, with sofas, cozy atmospheres and a sophisticated room. Check out some records of the tour:

Celebrities who have traveled to Dubai

Like IZA and her husband, other celebrities have also traveled to Dubai. The city in the United Arab Emirates is one of the main destinations for artists on vacation.

Deborah Secco, Gabi Martins, Carla Perez, Xanddy, Adriane Galisteu and Nicole Balhs are some of the names that have already marked their presence in the place and made tours full of luxury there.

