In a bikini, Larissa Manoela wins a ‘rain’ of praise

On the afternoon of this past Monday (10), Larissa Manoela took advantage of a little break in the schedule to enjoy a dip in the pool, which is located in front of the sea, in a paradisiacal setting.

In the click, the global actress, was wearing a strapless bikini, leaning on the edge of the pool and showed her natural beauty to envy, posing with wet hair and without makeup. Full, in front of a sunset, Larissa drew praise from the fans.

“My path is illuminated by the light I carry in my heart”, captioned. “My God, how can you be so perfect??”; “But this woman is really HOT”; “His humility is contagious”; “You are so precious”, are some of the many compliments that the actress received in the comments.

First sex scene on screen

Larissa Manoela has entered a new phase in her career. After playing numerous child and teen roles, the actress played an adult woman for the first time in a Netflix movie. In the feature, Larissa starred in her first sex scene. ““I am already on my way to this more mature universe because I am growing up, but at the same time bringing something light“, he declared.