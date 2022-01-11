In an election year, government will give discount to small businesses to pay off debts

× Photo: José Cruz/Agência Brasil

Without the possibility of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) editing a provisional measure to create the Refis that he himself vetoed, a Attorney General of the National Treasury (PGFN) published, in an extra edition of the Official Gazette this Tuesday (1/11), the notices of the Simples Nacional Regularization Program and Simples Nacional Small Value Litigation Transaction

Through the two measures, entrepreneurs opting for Simples Nacional and individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEI) maysettle debts with a down payment of 1% of the value. THE Admission deadline is until 19:00 on March 31, 2022.

According to the Ministry of Economy, 1.8 million companies are registered in the active debt of the Union for Simple Nacional debts, of which 160 thousand are individual microentrepreneurs (MEI). The total amount of this debt is R$ 137.2 billion.

As we have shown, technicians from the economic team affirmed the the antagonist what the government could not issue a provisional measure to create a Refis for individual entrepreneurs, micro and small companies. According to Paulo Guedes’ assistants, changes in Simples Nacional depend on the approval of a complementary bill is MP is equivalent to a bill. Thereby, PGFN was studying programs to help small businesses pay off debt.

Simples Nacional Regularization Program

The program allows individual entrepreneurs, micro-enterprises and small businesses that have been affected by the pandemic make a down payment of 1% of the total debt amount, divided into up to eight months.

the rest is installments in up to 137 months with a discount of up to 100% of interest, fines and legal charges. This discount limited to 70% of the total debt amount. The minimum installment is R$100 or R$25, in the case of individual microentrepreneurs.

Simples Nacional Small Value Litigation Transaction

Entrepreneurs who adhere to the Litigation Transaction notice can choose between the various payment options with differentiated installment and discount conditions.

THE down payment is 1% and can be paid in three installments. The remainder of the debt can be installments in nine, 27, 47 or 57 months with discounts of 50%, 45%, 40% and 35%, respectively.

The notice for the Small Value Litigation Transaction is valid for the debts registered until December 31. to join, the amount of the debt, per registration, must be less than or equal to R$ 72,720 or 60 minimum wages.

In the case of the public notice, the minimum installment is R$100 or R$25 in the case of individual micro-entrepreneurs and adhesion does not depend on an analysis of the taxpayer’s ability to pay.

