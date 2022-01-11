In the re-presentation of the players, São Paulo announces cases of Covid in the squad; check out

São Paulo reappeared this Monday and promoted a collective testing in the team through a drive-thru system.

The new cast members (Jandrei, Rafinha, Patrick and Alisson) appeared at the Barra Funda CT and have already participated in the collection of exams. The losses were due to Volpi, Miranda, Gabriel Neves and Pablo, who tested positive for Covid-19.

Nikão, despite being agreed with the club, has not yet been made official – and, therefore, he was not with the others on the return of activities. Tomorrow the athletes will be divided into two large groups: while one will work normally with the Technical Commission in preparation for Paulistão, the other will undergo medical examinations at a hospital in the capital.

The four players in the squad who tested positive are being treated by the club’s medical department. Today, five casualties were also confirmed by Covid-19 in the Tricolor basketball team.

