In Um Lugar ao Sol, Cecília kisses Breno and disgusts the public: ‘Hypocrite’ TV News

In the last scene of this Monday’s chapter (10) of Um Lugar ao Sol, Cecília (Fernanda Marques) looked for Breno (Marco Ricco) after catching another meeting between Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) and Felipe (Gabriel Leone). Devastated at having been deceived by her mother, the student sought comfort from the photographer, who had just lost a daughter, and kissed him. The situation disgusted viewers of Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, who called the model’s daughter a “hypocrite”.

Afterwards, the two exchanged rants. “When the marriage is too long, you distance yourself from the person. You start treating her as a friend. It is possible, yes, to be interested in someone else”, said Ilana’s husband (Mariana Lima).

“So far so good. But getting my best friend’s boyfriend?”, replied the model’s daughter. “What can I tell you? If we had it in our hearts, chose who we wanted…”, Breno finished.

Then they hugged, looked at each other intensely, and shared a passionate kiss. The public did not like the intimacy between the two and highlighted how Cecília was hypocritical when criticizing her mother for getting involved with a younger boy, when she was kissing an older, married man.

“Cecília thinks she’s right if she takes a married male old enough to be her father. But her mother can’t take the brand new single just because he’s her best friend’s ex. Spare me”, complained an internet user named Tiago.

Breno was also not spared the criticism, mainly because of the fact that his wife was in the hospital and that the two had just lost a daughter. “Cecília and Breno are ridiculous. Hello, dears, your wife has just lost a child. This soap opera makes us hate the characters”, said Ana Levezera.

Check out some comments from viewers:

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107. The serial is recorded until the end due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From March 14, Globo will air the remake of Pantanal in prime time.

