Inflation ends 2021 at 10.06%, above the center of the government’s target

The IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), the official inflation in the country, closed 2021 at 10.06% This is the highest level for a year since 2015, when it was 10.67%. In 2020, inflation was 4.52%.

The result was well above the center of the target established by the BC (Central Bank) for last year, which was 3.75%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points more or less, that is, it may vary between 2.25% and 5.25%.

In December, inflation was 0.73%, below the 0.95% rate recorded in November. In December 2020, the variation had been 1.35%.

The data were released today by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) and refer to families with an income of one to 40 minimum wages.

Together, transport, housing, food and beverages accounted for around 79% of 2021 inflation.

High in fuels

The 2021 inflation result was mainly influenced by the transport group, which presented the highest variation (21.03%) and the greatest impact (4.19 percentage points) in the year. According to the IPCA manager, Pedro Kislanov, the category was mainly affected by fuels.

With successive readjustments at the pumps, gasoline accumulated a high of 47.49% in 2021. Ethanol, on the other hand, rose 62.23% and was also influenced by sugar production Peter Kislanov, IPCA manager

The price of new (16.16%) and used cars (15.05%) was also a highlight. According to Kislanov, the increase is explained by the breakdown in the sector’s production chain, with delays in the delivery of parts and even the vehicles themselves.

Electricity bill

Last year’s inflation was also driven by the housing group (13.05%). According to the IBGE, the increase was influenced by the increase in electricity (21.21%).

Since September 2021, the water scarcity tariff flag has been in effect, which adds BRL 14.20 to the electricity bill for every 100 kWh consumed.

Bottled gas (36.99%) rose every month in 2021 and had the second biggest impact on the group.

Food rose 7.94%

The 7.94% rise in food and beverage prices also weighed on Brazilians’ pockets in 2021. The result, however, is lower than that recorded in 2020 (14.09%).

Ground coffee rose 50.24% and refined sugar rose 47.87%. According to the IBGE, the rise in coffee occurred mainly in the second half of the year, because production was hampered by winter frosts. The price of sugar was influenced by a lower supply.

See below the inflation in 2021 for each of the 9 groups: