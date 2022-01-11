Inflation measured by the IPCA rises 10.06% in 2021, above the target ceiling and market expectations

SÃO PAULO – The Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), used as Brazil’s official inflation and as a parameter for the Central Bank’s monetary policy, rose 10.06% in 2021, reported this Tuesday (11) the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), up 4.52% in 2020.
This is the highest rate accumulated in the year since 2015, when it was 10.67%, and exceeded the target of 3.75% defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN) for 2021, whose ceiling was 5.25%.
On the other hand, the indicator for December, which was released together with the accumulated for the year, changed 0.73% positively compared to the previous month.
The data came above expectations. The expectation, according to Refinitiv’s consensus, was for a rise of 0.65% in December compared to November and a positive change of 9.97% in 2021.
With the result being well above the ceiling of the official target – of 3.75%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 points or so, the Central Bank should then publish a letter explaining the reasons for the overflow of the objective.
The 2021 result was mainly influenced by the Transport group, which presented the highest variation (21.03%) and the greatest impact (4.19 pp) in the year. Then came Housing (13.05%), which contributed with 2.05 pp, and Food and beverages (7.94%), with an impact of 1.68 pp Together, the three groups accounted for around 79% of the IPCA of 2021.
“The Transport group was mainly affected by fuels”, explains the IPCA manager, Pedro Kislanov. “With the successive readjustments at the pumps, gasoline accumulated a high of 47.49% in 2021. Ethanol, on the other hand, rose 62.23% and was also influenced by the production of sugar”, he adds.
Another highlight in Transport was the price of new (16.16%) and used cars (15.05%). “This increase is explained by the breakdown in the production chain of the automotive sector. There was a resumption in global demand that supply was unable to meet, with, for example, delays in the delivery of parts and, sometimes, of the car itself”, contextualizes Kislanov.
In the Housing group, the main contribution (0.98 pp) came from electricity (21.21%). “Throughout the year, in addition to tariff readjustments, flags increased, culminating in the creation of a new Water Scarcity flag. This greatly impacted the result of electric energy, which has a lot of weight in the index”, explains Kislanov. He also highlights, in the Housing group, the item bottled gas (36.99%), which rose in every month of 2021 and had the second biggest impact in the group, of 0.41 pp.
In the Food and Beverages group, the variation of 7.94% was lower than that of the previous year (14.09%), when it contributed with the greatest impact among the groups surveyed. Still, Kislanov highlights some items, such as ground coffee, which rose 50.24%, and refined sugar, which rose 47.87%. “Coffee rose mainly in the second half of the year, as production was hampered by frosts in winter. The price of sugar, on the other hand, was influenced by a lower supply and competition for the raw material for the production of ethanol”.
In addition, the clothing group (10.31%) closed 2021 with the fourth largest variation between groups. “This was the only group with a drop in 2020. In 2021, prices recovered, related to the resumption of the movement of people, but also to the increase in production costs, due to the high prices of cotton and leather. In addition, it has the seasonal component of the end of the year”, highlights Kislanov.
monthly IPCA
In December 2021, inflation was 0.73%, 0.22 percentage point (pp) below the 0.95% rate recorded in November. All groups of products and services surveyed had an increase and the biggest change came from Apparel (2.06%), which accelerated in relation to November (0.95%).
The biggest impact (0.17p.p), however, came from Food & Beverages, which rose 0.84% in the month. Kislanov highlights the rise in the prices of ground coffee (8.24%), fruit (8.60%) and meat, which rose 1.38% in December after a fall of 1.38% in November. “In the case of meat, in addition to the increase in demand at the end of the year, there was the issue of the Chinese embargo, imposed in September and withdrawn in mid-December. This may have affected prices as well”, he points out.
Kislanov also highlights the deceleration observed in the Transport group (from 3.35% to 0.58%), mainly a consequence of the drop in fuel prices (-0.94%), after seven consecutive months of rise. “Even so, there was still an increase in transport”, he observes.
INPC advances 10.16% in 2021
The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) rose 0.73% in December, the same variation as the IPCA. The result was 0.11 pp below the one registered in the previous month (0.84%). In 2021, the INPC closed the year with a rise of 10.16%, above the 5.45% recorded in 2020.
After the negative change registered in November (-0.03%), food products increased by 0.76% in December. Non-food items changed less than in the previous month, changing from 1.11% in November to 0.72% in December.
