Inflation measured by the IPCA rises 10.06% in 2021, above the target ceiling and market expectations

SÃO PAULO – The Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), used as Brazil’s official inflation and as a parameter for the Central Bank’s monetary policy, rose 10.06% in 2021, reported this Tuesday (11) the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), up 4.52% in 2020.

This is the highest rate accumulated in the year since 2015, when it was 10.67%, and exceeded the target of 3.75% defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN) for 2021, whose ceiling was 5.25%.

On the other hand, the indicator for December, which was released together with the accumulated for the year, changed 0.73% positively compared to the previous month.

The data came above expectations. The expectation, according to Refinitiv’s consensus, was for a rise of 0.65% in December compared to November and a positive change of 9.97% in 2021.

With the result being well above the ceiling of the official target – of 3.75%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 points or so, the Central Bank should then publish a letter explaining the reasons for the overflow of the objective.

Learn more about how inflation rates are calculated by watching the video below:

The 2021 result was mainly influenced by the Transport group, which presented the highest variation (21.03%) and the greatest impact (4.19 pp) in the year. Then came Housing (13.05%), which contributed with 2.05 pp, and Food and beverages (7.94%), with an impact of 1.68 pp Together, the three groups accounted for around 79% of the IPCA of 2021.