Inflation of 0.73% in December negatively surprises the market

THE inflation in December, which rose 0.73% and ended the year up 10.06%, surprised negatively economists and market analysts. The average forecast between banks and brokers was that the rate would increase by 0.64%. The result in the month reinforced the stakes that the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) must finish 2022 above the goal cap, of 5%.

In a report to customers, the Bradesco stated that the IPCA result in December “maintains concerns about inflation”. The financial institution expected a rise of 0.63% in the month.

“The IPCA increased by 0.73% in December, ending 2021 with an increase of 10.06%, as recently announced by the IBGE. This result, higher than expected by the market (0.64%), maintains concerns about inflation”, the bank said.

The economist of JF Trust, Eduardo Velho, estimated that the IPCA will end 2022 with a rise of 5.94%, above the target ceiling. According to him, recent data show that there is still inflationary pressure that will force the Central Bank (BC) to raise interest rates above 12%.

“December inflation exceeded expectations and should reinforce not only the upward bias in future interest rates, but also our scenario of a minimum Selic rate of 12% until May. Our estimate is for the IPCA to rise by 5.94% in 2022 and interest of 12.5%. The cores of the IPCA are still too high for the target trajectory, and should reinforce an upward revision of market expectations”, he said.