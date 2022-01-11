Influencer says she was assaulted by her ex after ending the relationship | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Milena Peixoto says she was assaulted by her ex after breaking up

Influencer Milena Peixoto said she was assaulted by ex Wenderson Albuquerque. On Instagram, she shared the bruises and a video from security cameras showing one of the moments of the aggression. In the footage, she appears being dragged by her hair on the street.

Milena said that she suffered the attacks after ending the relationship she had with Wenderson. She says she discovered her ex’s betrayal and decided to break up. According to her, the ex was in the city of Bodocó and went to the municipality of Granito, both in Pernambuco.

She says that her ex took about 30 minutes on this journey, in which she would have had time to think about what she was going to do. Milena says that Wenderson broke into her room and assaulted her in front of her family. “He hit me in front of my grandparents and my son. My son and my grandparents were desperate and he wouldn’t stop. My grandparents are elderly, with health problems and my son is a ten-month-old baby”, he says.

The influencer reports that she was punched and shared a video showing bruises on her body and scratches on her body. She also showed photos of a tuft of hair that would have been ripped out by her ex at the time of the assaults. She says she filed a complaint after taking a forensic examination.

This Monday morning (10), Milena returned to social media to thank her for the support she is receiving. She also said she hopes that her report will encourage other women who are going through similar situations to file a complaint and seek the necessary help. She also updated her followers on how she is feeling.

“Today I was totally sore. I couldn’t move my neck anymore because of the punch he had given me. It felt like a truck had run over me. Regarding the scratches on my leg and arm, they are already burning much less. I can shower without suffering so much”, he says.

See the videos posted by Milena Peixoto below. Attention: these are strong images.