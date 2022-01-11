Influenza vaccine is open to the general public in Salvador on Tuesday; check immunization points | Bahia

The flu vaccine will be available to all public in Salvador on Tuesday (11). This year this immunization was aimed at the target audience, such as children and the elderly.

To receive the vaccine, it is necessary to present a SUS card from the capital of Bahia, be 6 months of age or older and not have received the vaccine in 2021.

On Tuesday, health posts also apply the booster dose of the vaccine to children who received the immunizer for the first time in 2021.

The opening of immunization to the general public aims to stop the flu outbreak in the capital of Bahia. According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), between 2021 and 2022, there were 1,064 cases of influenza and 48 deaths.

Also according to SMS, about 820,000 people from the general population received the flu vaccine in Salvador. Of this total, the target audience corresponds to 445 thousand people, 63% of the coverage. The goal of the ministry is to immunize at least 90% of the eligible public residing in the city.

Check out the vaccination points this Tuesday (11):

Atakadão Atakarejo (Farm Coutos II), 5 Health Center, Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 6pm), Unijorge (Parallel)

USF Antônio Lazarotto, USF Frei Benjamin, USF Capelinha de São Caetano, USF Parque de Pituaçu, USF Joanes Leste, Bahia Outlet Center (9am to 4pm), USF Joanes Centro Oeste

Fixed Points – 8 am to 5 pm

USF São João do Cabrito, USF Alto do Cruzeiro, USF Alto da Terezinha, USF Fazenda Coutos I, USF Estrada da Cocisa, USF João Roma, USF Vila Canária, USF Dom Avelar, UBS Pires da Veiga, USF Nova Brasília, Multicentro Liberdade

Fixed Points – 8 am to 6 pm

5th Health Center, Multicentro Amaralina, Estação da Lapa, UBS Nelson Pihauy Dourado, USF Yolanda Pires, USF Cajazeiras IV, USF Mussurunga I, Mussurunga Station, USF Fernando Filgueiras, 16 Maria Conceição Imbassahy Health Center, Bompreço Market (Armação) and UBS Manoel Vitorino.

