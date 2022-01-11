Inter officially renews with Cuesta, Moisés, Lindoso and Johnny and releases six young people | International

The morning of Inter’s presentation is also full of announcements. The club took advantage of the first day of work to confirm the permanence of Víctor Cuesta until 2023, Moisés, Rodrigo Lindoso until the end of the year and Johnny until the end of 2024. Colorado avoided giving details of the new bonds and also released five young people from the base .

Moisés was acquired by the gaucho club, but the time of the new contract has not yet been confirmed. Colorado would need to pay R$3 million to acquire 15% of the rights from Bahia. However, the deal took place for the payments of the salaries of Danilo Fernandes and Zeca, in addition to a credit for Tricolor Bahia.

Lindoso, in turn, had a contract to end at the end of last year and agreed for another season. The parties reached a common denominator and the steering wheel will continue as an alternative in Beira-Rio.

Víctor Cuesta also secured the sequence at Beira-Rio and renewed it until the end of 2023, as ge paused. The defender’s contract ran until the middle of the year. At Inter since 2017, the Argentinian is the team’s starter and ended up being elected the best player in the position in the 2018 and 2020 Brasileirão.

Johnny is one of Colorado’s main bets and has renewed until the end of 2024. The American, revealed at Inter himself, disputes with Rodrigo Dourado and Lindoso a position in midfield. At the end of last year, while the group was already on vacation, he defended his country’s national team.

Board confirms six releases

Inter also announced departures. Juan Manuel Cuesta, the Cuestinha, did not have the rights acquired by Colorado. The Colombian striker returns to Independiente Medellín and opens a vacancy for the board to seek a foreigner in the market.

Goalkeeper Vitor Hugo was loaned to Figueirense, while defender Pedro Henrique ended up on loan to La Serena, from Chile.

Midfielder Richard, midfielder Ramon and striker Guilherme Pato terminated their contract with Inter, with the club retaining a percentage of everyone’s rights. Richard hit with CRB, Ramon with Atlético-GO and Pato with Neftçi, from Azerbaijan.