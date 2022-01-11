Inter plays well with reserves, wins and pays Flamengo in the next phase of Copinha

Already classified, Inter played the last game of the Copinha group stage with the reserve team, however, they did not do badly on the field. Inter’s Gurizada dominated the match and beat União Mogi 3-0 at Nogueirão Stadium, in Mogi das Cruzes. The goals were scored by João Felix, Samuel and Vitinho.

The team from Rio Grande do Sul ended the group stage with 100% success. The Colorado opponent in the next phase will be Flamengo-SP, which drew 1-1 with Avaí.

How was the game

Even with a totally different team, Inter managed to dominate all the actions of the game. Matteo, Amoroso’s son, managed to stand out in the game.

The team’s first goal came in the 13th minute, after a corner kick. Defender João Felix headed in to open the scoring.

At 28, after a free kick by Pedrinho, defender Samuel headed into the goal and scored the second in the match.

At 23 of the second half, Vitinho sent a bomb with his left leg to turn the victory into a rout.

Defender João Felix, author of the first colorado goal, spoke about having opened the scoring.

“Happy for the goal, for helping the team. Our team is new, but everyone knows each other, knows how to play, we hope to score more goals and come out with the victory”, said João Felix, author of the first Colorado goal on the way out to the SporTV channel.

Enzo, son of Fernandão, entered in the second half. Despite having created some chances, the game ended 3-0.

Inter will face Flamengo-SP in the next phase. Date and time have not yet been released by the São Paulo Football Federation, but it is very likely that the match will be next Thursday.

Inter lineup against União Mogi

Joao Vitor; Guilherme Varjão, Samuel, João Felix (Tiago Guth) and Felipe (Tortello); Lukayan; Vitinho, Matteo (Robert) and Adriel (Jhonatan); Pedrinho (Rangel) and Leonardo (Enzo).