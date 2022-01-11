IPCA: official inflation ends 2021 at 10.06%, highest since 2015 | Economy

The National Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) – Brazil’s official inflation – closed 2021 at 10.06%, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released this Tuesday (11).

“This is the highest rate accumulated in the year since 2015, when it was 10.67%”, highlighted the IBGE.

In December, the IPCA decelerated to 0.73%, after registering a rate of 0.95% in November.

2 of 3 Inflation over the last few years — Photo: Economy g1 Inflation over the last few years — Photo: Economy g1

Despite having decelerated in December, the country’s inflation in the year was well above the target ceiling for 2021, which was 5.25%. When this happens, the Central Bank has to write a public letter explaining the reasons. Under the current system, the IPCA could be between 2.5% and 5.25% for the target to be officially met.

It was the first time since 2015 that official inflation broke the limit. of the target system.

Financial market analysts estimated inflation of 9.99% in 2021, according to the latest Focus survey by the Central Bank.

In 2020, the IPCA was 4.52%. It was also the first time since 2015 that inflation was above 10%.

How the rise in prices affected the economy and the pockets of Brazilians in 2021

Index that readjusts INSS ceiling and retirement of those who earn above the minimum is 10.16% in 2021

3 of 3 Gasoline, the most important sub-item in the IPCA, rose 47.49%, and ethanol, 62.23%. — Photo: Economy g1 Gasoline, the most important sub-item in the IPCA, rose 47.49%, and ethanol, 62.23%. — Photo: Economy g1

Double-digit inflation in 2021 was mainly driven by the “Transport” group, which had the biggest change (21.03%) and the biggest impact (4.19 percentage points) on the IPCA for the year. Then came “Housing” (13.05%), which contributed with 2.05 pp, and “Food and beverages” (7.94%), with an impact of 1.68 pp Together, the three groups accounted for around 79% of the 2021 IPCA.

“The Transport group was mainly affected by fuels”, explained the IPCA manager, Pedro Kislanov. “With the successive readjustments at the pumps, gasoline accumulated a high of 47.49% in 2021. Ethanol rose 62.23% and was also influenced by the production of sugar”.

Other high highlights in the group were new (16.16%) and used cars (15.05%). In housing, the greatest pressure came from the electricity (21.21%).

In food, the variation of 7.94% was less intense than that of the previous year (14.09%), when this category of expenditure represented the greatest impact among the groups surveyed. Among the highest increases in the year, the highlight was ground coffee (50.24%) and refined sugar (47.87%).

The clothing group, which had been the only one with a drop last year, closed 2021 with the fourth largest variation (10.31%).

Look at inflation in 2021 for each of the 9 groups:

Food and drinks: 7.94%

Housing: 13.05%

Household items: 12.07%

Clothing: 10.31%

Transport: 21.03%

Health and personal care: 3.70%

Personal expenses: 4.73%

Education: 2.81%

Communication: 1.38%

Understand how inflation is calculated

Target overflow forecast also in 2022

The BC had already admitted in September that the inflation target would not be met in 2021.

THE Market forecast for 2022 inflation is at 5.03%. As a result, the target system ceiling is expected to burst for the second year in a row. The central target for this year’s IPCA is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates between 2% and 5%.

The inflation target is set by the National Monetary Council (CMN). To achieve it, the Central Bank raises or lowers the economy’s basic interest rate.

Currently, the Selic rate is at 9.25% per year, the highest level in more than four years. And the market perspective is that it ends the year at 11.75% per year.

Inflation on the rise: know what will weigh in your pocket in 2022

In 2023, the central objective is 3.25%, with a floor of 1.75% and a ceiling of 4.75% due to the existing tolerance interval.

Brazil has the 3rd worst inflation in the G20

Inflation was a global problem in 2021, but Brazil’s rate was among the highest in the world. A report published this Tuesday by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) shows that among the G20 countries, Brazil had the third highest inflation in the 12 months through November, behind only Argentina (5102%) and Turkey (21.3%).

In the average of the G20 countries (group that brings together the 19 richest countries in the world and the European Union), inflation was 5.9% in the 12 months through November.