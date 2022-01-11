iPhone 14 may have Face ID under the screen and camera in tablet format

It should be a few months before the iPhone 14 is introduced to the public. But the rumors about the model do not stop appearing.

This time the focus of speculation is the camera format of Apple’s flagship smartphone. Previously, the talk was that Apple could change the camera notch on the new smartphone. The company would reportedly adopt a notch similar to what it used on past models. However, it seems that plans may be different.

Apple made its first major change to the iPhone’s Face ID notch with the iPhone 13 lineup last year. It has a slightly smaller notch than the original design that the company used since 2017’s iPhone X.

Now, a new leak indicates that the new iPhone 14 may come standard with a tablet-shaped camera on top. There is also an important change in the sensor that activates Face ID (facial recognition technology) should change places, going to the bottom of the device, and under the screen.

according to insider information officer — who has a good reputation for passing on accurate information — this new variation can be incorporated into the Pro model of the iPhone 14.

I am able to corroborate information regarding a hole punch camera for the pro models of the iPhone 14. Face ID hardware will be placed under the display. As a reassurance to any concerns, the functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

In addition to the change in Face ID, there are still rumors that the screen on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be 6.1 and 6.7 inches respectively. And that the launch of the new smartphone should take place in September this year. For now, it’s rumors, it’s true. But they already serve to leave the fans with the antennas on.