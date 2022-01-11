iPhone 14, VR Glasses and iPad Pro: Know what to expect from Apple in 2022 | Cell Phones and Tablets

Apple’s upcoming releases often make headlines in tech-savvy outlets. In 2022 this has been no different: the iPhone 14 is one of the main topics covered in rumors, but expectations about virtual reality glasses and changes in the iPad and Apple Watch also move the news. Check out what to expect from the apple company.

Recent rumors indicate that the new Apple cell phone should adopt a new format for the selfie camera, in addition to the possibility of the absence of a phone chip. The brand’s virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) glasses may finally become reality in 2022.

The iPhone 14 may, at last, be Apple’s cell phone that will bring significant changes in design. The current finish seen on the last phone announced has been repeating itself for some time, except for the slight decrease in notch size. To walk alongside trends, the brand must remove the notch from the display to make room for a pill-shaped hole. In this way, the front lens would be accommodated in this new arrangement and the facial recognition system would be relocated under the screen.

In view of the reports of low adherence to the iPhone Mini, whether it be the 12 or the 13, it is possible that the company will discontinue the line. However, a new member is quoted to replace the miniature phones. In the new arrangement, would be the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max and 14 Max, a novelty that may come with the proposal to be the conventional model with a larger screen.

Screens can be around 6.1 inches on the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, while smartphones with a larger panel should be 6.7 inches. The rear is also expected to gain some changes, such as a camera module attached to the phone’s frame. This would cause the lens and flash to be at the same height as the rear window, excluding the current characteristic bump.

Virtual reality (VR) glasses

Apple’s virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) goggles have been speculative for a few years now. Still, 2022 could be the year when the device will finally be revealed to the world, either along with the iPhone 14 in September, or at the end of the year with the MacBook renewal. Unlike Apple Glasses, which should focus on augmented reality, the wearable in question should mix VR and AR for an immersive experience.

According to rumors, it should have three main uses: gaming, entertainment and personal communication. Usability should range from game creators to people willing to make video calls. In this case, the only barrier that can prevent popular adhesion is the price, which for now is estimated at US$ 3 thousand, around R$ 17 thousand in direct conversion.

Reports indicate the existence of two microLED displays, an upgrade from OLED, with pixel density up to 3,000 ppi and 4K resolution.

One of the biggest expectations for the iPad Pro is wireless charging, technology that could accompany the Apple device this year. Changes to the rear frame would be required to allow for tool support. If performed, the rearrangement will be a good way to ensure reverse charging for accessories like AirPods, Apple Watch or even iPhones.

Nowadays there is the M1 chip in the MacBook. It may be that the company launches the M2 generation, with the possibility of including the hardware in tablets as well.

In terms of storage, the expected maximum is still 2TB. What may change is the minimum capacity if the company decides to start at 256 GB instead of the current 128 GB. The display of the 11-inch iPad Pro can be upgraded and gains microLED, a feature that already exists in the 12.9-inch version.

The Apple Watch has undergone significant changes in the last update. Therefore, it is possible that the Apple Watch 8 will continue to follow some specifications of the last generation, especially with regard to the size of the screen. What can be different is an extra size in addition to the 41 and 45 mm models, as well as a more resistant structure, designed to accommodate people who practice sports and need a robust structure.

The Cupertino giant has developed several researches that involve health monitoring through technologies. This could materialize in watches at some launch, including the next announcement. Reports and analysts mention the possibility of features like monitoring blood pressure, fertility and even tracking blood glucose level. However, there is nothing that effectively confirms the arrival of the tools to the new wearable.

Another tool that can accompany not only the Apple Watch 8, but also the iPhone 14, is accident detection. The functionality must use the devices’ accelerometer to identify a peak of gravitational force, which would automatically trigger the emergency of each region to help the injured person.