iPhone: 15 years of the gadget that changed everything

Yesterday completed 15 years since the launch of the first iPhone, in which Steve Jobs took the stage to present the most revolutionary product in Apple’s history, and we’re talking about a company that invented the concept of a personal computer in a garage.

Today, Apple sells hundreds of millions of iPhones every year, but that success story started far more modestly. Apple’s idea was to offer a small computer that you could carry in your pocket, and access at any time.

The mobile market in 2007 was dominated by companies like Nokia and BlackBerry, and had been stagnant for a long time. As much as the hardware of these companies’ flagships was excellent (for the time), the software was difficult to use, from finding the features to typing texts. With the arrival of the iPhone, all that changed.

The iPhone was really innovative, a real revolution in the palm of the hand, which could be accessed with the fingertips. but size was the least important thing.

iPhone, the little gadget that changed the world

January 9, 2007 will be forever etched in the history of technology. In his keynote, Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone to the world as three products in one “a widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary cell phone and an advanced internet communication device.”

Many people thought that Steve Jobs was exaggerating when he said that Apple wanted to reinvent the cell phone with the iPhone, but in practice, that’s exactly what happened. Those who didn’t follow it at the time, don’t understand how much it changed the world.

Watch the historic moment in which the iPhone was introduced 15 years ago below.

The multitouch screen revolution

The first iPhone, launched in 2007 / Disclosure: Apple

Nowadays, the 3.5-inch screen looks (and is) tiny, but back then, it was “really big”, as Steve Jobs said in the presentation. Going further, the iPhone’s screen wasn’t just large, it was multi-touch, which offered the audience the possibility to use the pinching motion with their fingers to bring images together on the screen, something really innovative.

Watching YouTube and surfing the internet on that screen was really sensational. Okay, the App Store was only launched in 2008, but even with only Apple programs available officially, it was a unique experience to use the iPhone.

Last year, when we completed 10 years without Steve Jobs, I made a list of the 10 most iconic products launched by him, and not by chance, the iPhone took the first place, his most important launch, and that changed the history of technology and also Apple’s.

In 2010, Steve Jobs introduced the iPad, another revolutionary product, but it didn’t have the same impact as the iPhone, after all, you can’t carry an iPad in your pocket.

15 years ago, the iPhone was poorly received by critics

Even at the time, the iPhone was poorly received by the specialized press, which threw several stones at the concept, after all, the iPhone did not have 3G connectivity, only Edge, among many other problems that only these people could see. The general public loved and literally bought into the idea of ​​a smartphone 100% focused on the multi-touch screen.

I already had a technology blog that was a year and a half old in January 2007, and so I soon realized that the iPhone had everything to transform the gadget market. I managed to buy mine two months after it arrived in stores, by a friend who traveled to the United States.

There are several original iPhones released 15 years ago that are still working today, and mine would be too, if it hadn’t fallen into the water about 8 years ago. Anyway, I keep it fondly, even broken, as a souvenir of one of the most important and revolutionary gadgets that have been released to date.

Android was already being developed, but until the launch of the iPhone, it was not designed for touchscreens. Bought by Google, the operating system was released the following year with software and hardware clearly inspired by the iPhone.

The incredible success of the iPhone in 15 years

Today, iPhones are references in the smartphone market with ultra-fast processors, beautiful screens and incredible cameras, especially in the Pro versions. Yes, they have many other excellent competitors in the Android world, but they continue to sell a lot, even though they are expensive.

iPhone solder: 2021-237 million*

2020-212 million*

2019-191 million*

2018-218 million

2017-217 million

2016-212 million

2015-231 million

2014-169 million

2013-150 million

2012-125 million

2011-72 million

2010-40 million

2009-21 million

2008-12 million

2007-1 million *estimates — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) January 9, 2022

Jon Erlichman showed on his Twitter profile how iPhone sales evolved. If in 2007, Apple sold 1.4 million iPhones, today it does so every two and a half days, according to Erlichman. The company’s forecast is to sell 300 million iPhones this year, a nice improvement from the 237 million sold last year.

The reason for all this success is simple, iPhones are excellent quality products. Soon I will post the review of the iPhone 13 here, and in this link you can read our review of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

And the future? What is Apple preparing for the next 15 years? The company is already developing what could be the iPhone’s successor as its flagship product, Apple Glasses, but that transition still seems a long way off. Anyway, nothing prevents them from continuing to be sold together for a long time, as is the case today with iPhones and iPads, they coexist very well in the Apple ecosystem.

