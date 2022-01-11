Is it correct to push the pregnant woman’s belly during delivery?

In an interview with “Fantástico” yesterday, influencer Shantal Verdelho, 32, gave more details about the complaint she is filing against gynecologist and obstetrician Renato Kalil, responsible for giving birth to her youngest daughter, Domenica, in September last year. . In unpublished videos of the birth, the doctor curses, is hostile when she refuses to have an episiotomy and asks team members to press hard on her belly.

“My belly was pressed from the moment he arrived. He asks a doctor on his team to do this Kristeller maneuver. And then he asks the anesthesiologist to do it, because the anesthesiologist was stronger”, said the influencer. In the images, it is possible to see the professional’s arms shaking, such was the force put in during the act.

Can doctors and other staff put pressure on the belly during childbirth?

THE universe*, gynecologist and obstetrician Ana Carolina Lucia explains that the procedure of pushing the belly for the baby to be born is known as “Kristeller maneuver”, but it is contraindicated by the Ministry of Health and advised against by the World Health Organization.

“This can hurt the mother’s internal organs and generate discomfort for her. The baby can also fracture and die. When something is done that requires extreme force, it is a sign that the delivery is not within what was expected”, he says. .

In cases where the mother is exhausted from labor, a relief device may be needed. “The forceps, which a specialized doctor will know how to use correctly, and the vacuum extractor on the baby’s head to descend can be safe methods. But the compression of the belly causes damage: it can rupture the baby’s liver, and complications for the mother. . The woman must know that this is an outdated maneuver, that it is wrong”, he warns.

remember the case

In December of last year, Shantal sent an audio to a WhatsApp group telling about obstetric violence that happened during her birth, in addition to recorded excerpts of the moment, and the material was leaked. At the time, she confirmed to the press the veracity of the content and said that she would take legal action against the doctor. A week later, he filed a police report and filed a request for a police investigation to investigate the case.

Obstetric violence: what it is and how to report it

Obstetric violence usually happens when the team accompanying the pregnant woman tries to shorten the time of labor, either by breaking the water without the woman’s permission, inducing the process with medication or performing unnecessary episiotomy.

There are also cases of psychological obstetric violence, which occur when professionals in the delivery room disregard the needs of the parturient, or subject her to threats, screams and comments that humiliate her at the moment she is fragile.

Whether in the SUS or in private care, every woman has the right to know about the procedures being performed at the time of delivery. If this right is violated, there are implications in the criminal and civil spheres. Although there is no law typifying obstetric violence, those involved can be held responsible for crimes such as bodily harm or failure to provide assistance.

Therefore, it is important to carry out a report to initiate an investigation. In the civil area, the measure is the responsibility of those responsible for the material and moral damages, and the repair of these, through, especially, an action for compensation.

Doctor denies accusations

In a note sent to the report, Renato Kalil denies the accusations, which he says are based on “small edited excerpts from a video.” He also says that he did not practice obstetric violence and that the speeches misinterpret what really happened. Finally, he made himself available to the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo in order to collaborate with the investigations.

* With information from the article “Obstetric violence in childbirth marks the premiere of a 9 o’clock soap opera; doctor explains”, published in November 2021.