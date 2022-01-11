“It was a lot of stomach ache”

Midfielder Berguinho was one of the highlights of the Rondoniense team, from Rondônia, in the 3-0 win against Operário, from Paraná, for the cup. In addition to the good football presented by the athlete, the player stood out off the pitch with a somewhat unusual statement.







Berguinho provided two assists for goals and also showed skill in the team’s midfield. But the fame came on account of the curious event in the middle of the first stage, in which the player was absent from the lawns to go to the bathroom.

In an interview with SportTV the athlete reported in detail what happened.

“It was a lot of pain in my stomach. I was about to leave. I had to leave the field. I ran out and it was difficult to find the bathroom. In the end, everything worked out”, said Berguinho with great humor.

The unusual event and Berguinho’s speech reverberated on social networks as one of the ‘pearls’ of Copinha. Check out some comments.

I felt represented by the comment. hahahahahaha I would say the same thing. — Ce Rineu (@Joao_Ce_rineu) January 10, 2022