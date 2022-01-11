Italy bans unvaccinated against Covid from traveling by plane | World

The government of Italy has introduced new restrictions for people who are not vaccinated against Covid-19, and from this Monday (10) they will not be able to enter restaurants or travel by plane within the country.
Last week, the government had already made vaccination mandatory for people over 50. and PFF2 type masks are mandatory in theaters, cinemas, stadiums and on public transport.
The new restrictions for the unvaccinated were adopted due to the increase in contagions (including among children). But people who have recently recovered from a virus infection are exempt from the measures..
The government also maintained the reopening of schools on Monday, despite a request from school directors and the doctors’ union for the return to classes to be postponed by at least 15 days.
Virologist Massimo Galli, from Milan’s Sacco Hospital, called the opening of schools a “reckless and unjustified” decision. Walter Ricciardi, a public health expert, called the situation “explosive”.
First European country to be severely affected by the coronavirus, at the beginning of 2020, Italy has already recorded 7.55 million cases and 139 thousand deaths caused by Covid-19.
There were 101,762 new infections this Monday (10), against 155,659 on Sunday (9), according to the Ministry of Health. The number of deaths increased from 157 to 227.
Medical staff observe a patient in an ICU for patients with Covid-19 at the Institute of Clinical Cardiology (ICC) in Rome, Italy, on December 30, 2021.
The country currently has 16,340 hospitalized patients with Covid-19 in the ward, up from 15,647 the day before. The number of ICU patients increased from 1,595 to 1,606.
More than 86% of the population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated and nearly 75% of eligible people have already received a booster dose.
In addition, about 15% of children aged 5 to 11 have received their first dose to date (vaccination in this age group started on December 15).
A boy receives a dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in Rome, Italy, on December 15, the day that marked the beginning of vaccination of children against the disease in Europe. — Photo: Andrew Medichini/AP