It’s too early to assess the impact of rains on the electricity sector, say experts – Money Times

The beginning of the rainy season in Brazil brings some relief to companies in the electricity, greatly affected by the water crisis that has haunted it since last year, considered one of the worst in the country in the last 90 years.

In the Southeast and Midwest, the National Electric System Operator (ONS) predicts that hydroelectric plants can reach 40% capacity, the highest level of storage for January since 2016. The two regions concentrate the main reservoirs of plants in the country.

In September, the reservoirs in the Southeast and Center-West recorded last year’s lowest, operating at 17% capacity. The low levels led the government to adopt measures to overcome the insufficiency of energy supply, among them the application of the water scarcity flag in the electricity bill, created by the National Electric Energy Agency (ring) at the end of August last year.

Too early to celebrate?

analysts of Great Investments begin to see a light at the end of the tunnel for the electrics. They point out that the rains should bring “considerable deflationary pressure”, reducing the price of energy.

Ariane Benedito, economist at CM Capital, says, however, that the seasonal rainy season improves the level of the reservoirs, but not to satisfactory levels.

“We still need to improve the levels a lot to have an impact on the final consumer, which is what really matters”, he says.

According to Benedito, the market must wait for the rainy season to pass to understand if there has actually been an improvement in the climate and keep an eye on infrastructure projects for channeling these rains.

Pedro Galdi, analyst at Mirae Asset, and Marcel Andrade, head of Variable Income at Vitreous, also think that perhaps it is still too early to have a definitive reading on the subject.

“The news is positive for inflation, but it still does not bring benefits to companies, which will depend on the policies that will be made from this good surprise”, comments Andrade.

Companies that benefit from the recovery

The sector’s actions were penalized in the most acute period of the crisis. Andrade acknowledges, however, that it is better to wait for the government’s next steps and its energy policy to better understand the impact on the papers.

In the opinion of Genial and CM Capital, the generators are the ones who win in a better hydrological environment.

“They should have their cash flows less affected by GSF expenses (balancing hydrological risk factor), as happened in 2021”, explains Genial, which has the Cesp (CESP6 – buy recommendation and target price of BRL 35) as the main beneficiary within this scenario.

CM Capital usually has energy companies in its portfolio, as the sector fits into the basic consumption category and has good options in dividend distribution. The brokerage company opts for diversification in the sector, focusing on companies operating in the areas of generation, transmission and distribution, and not just energy generators.

Galdi, from Mirae, has the transmitters as the most indicated at the moment, in view of the contracts corrected by the General Price Index (IGP-M) and guaranteed revenue. Two industry names stand out: São Paulo broadcast (TRPL4) and AES Brazil (AESB3).

To Inter Research, the recovery of the reservoirs, although at an early stage, suggests that 2022 will have a better scenario than 2021.

The two main roles suggested by the institution for the year are Energies from Brazil (EDP Brazil – ENBR3), given its diversification and performance throughout the chain, and Equatorial (EQTL3), for its turnaround processes and investments in new markets, such as sanitation.

