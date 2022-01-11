Jade Picon changes look to enter BBB22. Know everything!

The LeoDias column discovered that Jade Picon is already confined in Rio de Janeiro, more precisely at the Windsor Atlântico hotel, in Barra da Tijuca, to enter the most guarded house in Brazil on January 17th. In addition to this confirmation, we discovered that the famous changed her look for such an occasion and invested heavily in order not to look bad on social networks in the coming months.

Jade was, until then, with blonde and platinum locks, but she decided to darken her hair and will be more brunette than ever in Big Brother Brasil 22.

****Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) BBB22 debuts next Monday (1/17), will be led by Tadeu Schmidt and is already a cause of anxiety among internet users. The reason? Try to guess who the possible participants will be. So far, some names are taken for granted. others, not so muchMounting ***Naiara Azevedo Naiara Azevedo is one of the artists with a signed contract to participate in the program. According to information released by the Leo Dias column, the singer even had a farewell party with friends and family.Reproduction/Instagram ***linn of the broken Singer, actress and songwriter Linn da Quebrada is also confirmed for confinement. Eleven years after the first participation of a trans woman, she promises to give voice and representation to the LGBTQIA+ community in Big Brother BrazilVivi Bacco / Metropolis ***bbb 1 Singer Arthur Aguiar and actress Sophia Abrahão should also participate in BBB 22. The artists, who worked together in the soap opera Rebeldes, have already given some indications that they will be in this year’s editionMounting ***Douglas Souza The volleyball player of the Brazilian team Douglas Souza is also quoted to participate in the program. Despite speculation, he denied the “evidence”Reproduction/Instagram ***Deolane Bezerra Netizens believe that influencer Deolane Bezerra may be one of the participants of BBB 22. The lawyer fell into the public’s grace after the death of her ex-husband, the funk singer MC KevinReproduction/Instagram ***Pedro Scooby and Luana Piovani Surfer Pedro Scooby is another bet for the new edition of the reality show. The athlete is the ex-husband of actress Luana Piovani, with whom he has 3 children. Reproduction/Instagram ***Jade Picon Influencer Jade Picon can also be one of the participants in the program. The young woman began to be quoted after a tip given by Tadeu Schmidt in Fantástico, which led fans to believe that she will be part of the team. Reproduction/Instagram ***Tiago Abravanel Silvio Santos’ grandson, Tiago Abravanel, is one of the internet users’ bets. The actor is famous for starring in musicals Reproduction/Instagram ***Ellen Roche Actress Ellen Rocche can be one of the competitors in the most watched house in Brazil. She was associated as a possible participant after a tip from Tadeu. According to him, one of the names would be a person “steady as a rock” Reproduction/Instagram ***taina costa 4 Who also appears as a possible participant of the BBB 22 is the dancer and singer Tainá Costa. As revealed by Léo Dias’ column, the artist hired a team to take care of her social media during the confinement Reproduction/Instagram ***bbb 3 Ludmilla’s wife, Brunna Gonçalves is one of the names confirmed to enter the cabin of the most guarded house in Brazil on January 17th. Will be? What are your bets?Reproduction/Instagram 0

With over 13 million followers on Instagram alone, Jade is a digital influencer and owner of the clothing brand Jade Jade. She is from São Paulo, is 20 years old and is the sister of Leo Picon, influencer and entrepreneur, owner of the clothing brand Approve.

Jade doesn’t usually get involved in controversy, but her name was involved in a mess last year. She dated actor João Guilherme, son of country singer Leonardo for three years. The two broke up in August 2021 and, shortly after the end of the relationship, Gui Araújo, who was in A Fazenda 13, revealed that he would have stayed with Jade while she was still dating. She denies.

It is worth remembering that last Sunday (9/1), Tadeu Schmidt, the new presenter of the reality show, released a spoiler about a participant who will be on BBB22. “Some people flush the toilet with their foot,” he said. The fans of Leo Picon’s sister soon rescued an old video of Jade where she revealed such curiosity.

