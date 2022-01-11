Jade Picon gives indications that it will enter the BBB22, check it out!

Top Stories

jade picon has been making the rounds on the web this Monday, January 10th. This is due to the fact that, according to netizens, the young woman is one of the confirmed participants to participate in the new edition of Big Brother Brazil.

In fact, many netizens began to say that Jade Picon is already giving indications that it will enter the BBB22. After all, recently, the young woman ended up posting a repeated photo in her stories.

The Subcelebrities page has been fully covering this suspicion. So he shared: “Warn me that the check in will be at the BBB. And isn’t it that followers have already found the same story published just now by @jadepicon in the influencer’s feed, being published in November last year? Coincidence??”.

Web reacts to Jade Picon on BBB22

The post quickly went viral and became the target of many comments. So the fans made a point of emphasizing that they believe, yes, that Jade Picon will be present at Big Brother Brasil 22. After all, according to them, the young woman can bring a high level of engagement to the program.

Despite the positive comments, many netizens came to claim that they do not imagine the influencer within the program. After all, she seems to be very quiet and is never involved in major controversies. Will be?

Finally, check out the full post made by the IG in question right now. Also, don’t forget to share with us your bet involving Jade Picon’s participation in BBB22. Then, see the other comments left on the post in question.

