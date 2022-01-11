Jeep reveals images of the new Renegade, which will have changes in the look and engine

The new Jeep Renegade retains its iconic look, but the grille features seven narrower slits and a new bumper. (photo: Jeep/Disclosure)

THE Jeep Renegade ended the year 2021 in the isolated leadership of the SUV segment, with 73,913 units registered in Brazil, and positioned itself as the fourth best-selling model among cars and light commercial vehicles. Despite the success, the manufacturer will make changes to the line 2023 of the jipinho, which will hit the market in February, with a new look and a new T270 engine, combined with trait 4×2 or 4×4. Jeep has revealed official images of the new Renegade, including a video showing details of its interior.

Anyone who expected a more radical change in the design of the Renegade will certainly be disappointed, as the changes were very discreet. But the automaker itself reveals that the look is one of the strengths of the best-selling jeep, which is why the decision to keep its identity. The 2023 model maintains the seven-slit grille, which is now a little narrower and has a new internal filling. The front bumper also features a new design, with different elements in the Trailhawk version.

The headlights are still round, however, with a straight cut at the top, in addition to the Daytime Running Light (DRL) with dynamic arrows incorporated. At the rear, the LED taillights maintain the same format, but the internal X has a new spelling. The rear bumper also features a new design, with a robust skid plate on the Trailhawk.

The rear retains the style, but the internal elements of the LED taillights have gained a new signature… (photo: Jeep/Disclosure)

…with the X in LED with a new spelling, but preserving the original proposal (photo: Jeep/Disclosure)

It is on the back that the “T270 4×4” badge reveals one of the main novelties of the Renegade 2023. First, that it is now equipped exclusively with the motor 1.3 turbo, which develops maximum power of 185hp with ethanol and 27.5kgfm of torque with both fuels. The guzzler 1.8 E.torQ and the 2.0 turbodiesel Multijet are no longer offered on the model.

The top-of-the-line versions feature a digital and multimedia instrument panel with an 8.4-inch touchscreen. (photo: Jeep/Disclosure)

The name of the Trailhawk back is engraved on the front seatbacks (photo: Jeep/Disclosure)

MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY The T270 engine is now offered in versions with 4×2 traction, a six-speed automatic transmission and Jeep Traction Control+, which transfers torque to the front wheel that is in contact with the ground in slippery conditions. In the top-of-the-line versions, the 1.3-litre turbo engine is also combined with the 4×4 traction and the nine-speed automatic transmission. The new Renegade will be equipped with traction and stability controls, All Terrain ATR tires and in the 4×4 versions it will have the Terrain Selector, with Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud and Rock driving modes.

The Trailhawk version features the black stripe at the center of the cap (photo: Jeep/Disclosure)

Trailhawk version features Terrain Selector, with Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud and Rock riding modes (photo: Jeep/Disclosure)

The video released by Jeep shows the interior of the new Renegade, with images of the full digital instrument panel, multimedia center with 8.4-inch touchscreen, in addition to the new steering wheel. The Trailhawk version features the logo on the seats, which has red stitching, a sunroof, and an adhesive cap. The Trail Rated seal certifies that the vehicle excels in traction, submersion, articulation, maneuverability and ground clearance.

New Jeep Renegade T270 4×4 demonstrates good ability to cross flooded stretches (photo: Jeep/Disclosure)

With the 1.3 turbo engine and 4×4 traction system, the new Jeep Renegade did well on off-road (photo: Jeep/Disclosure)

All versions will come standard with six airbags and autonomous emergency braking, among other driving assistance systems. Suspensions and steering were recalibrated to readjust to the new mechanical set, providing good drivability and safety. Since it began to be produced in Brazil, in 2015, the Jeep Renegade has sold more than 350,000 units

Optical set features daytime running light (DRL) with built-in dynamic arrows (photo: Jeep/Disclosure)

The T270 4×4 badge indicates a combination hitherto non-existent on the market (photo: Jeep/Disclosure)

TECHNICAL DATA – NEW JEEP RENEGADE TRAILHAWK T270 FLEX 4×4 AT9

MOTOR

Front, transverse, four-cylinder in-line, 1,332cm³, flex, turbo, which develops 180hp (gasoline)/185hp (ethanol) at 5,750rpm and torque of 27.5kgfm at 1,750rpm

TRANSMISSION

4×4 wheel drive and nine-speed automatic transmission

BRAKES

Ventilated front and rear solid discs with ABS and EBD

SUSPENSIONS/WHEELS/TIRES

Front, McPherson type with independent wheels, lower swingarms with triangular geometry and stabilizer bar; rear, McPherson type with independent wheels, transverse/side links and stabilizer bar/aluminum alloy 6.5” x 17”/215/60 R17

DIREO

With pinion and rack and electrical assistance, minimum curve diameter: 10.8m

WEIGHT

1,643kg

CAPABILITIES

From the tank, 55 liters; trunk, 320 liters; cargo (passengers plus baggage) 400kg

EXTERNAL DIMENSIONS

Length, 4.26m; width, 1.80m; height, 1.71m; wheelbase, 2.57m; minimum height from the ground, 21.6cm

ANGLES

Inlet: 30 degrees

Out: 32 degrees

Ramp: 22 degrees

PERFORMANCE

Max speed: 200km/h (g)/202km/h (e)

Acceleration to 100km/h: 9.9 s (g)/ 9.7 s (e)