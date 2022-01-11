Joaquim Barbosa’s preferred presidential candidate so far

Although he tells allies he has no interest in being a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022 again, former STF minister Joaquim Barbosa has been analyzing the electoral scenario behind the scenes.

In conversations with allies in recent weeks, Barbosa made a diagnosis of the names that have presented themselves so far as pre-candidates for the Planalto Palace in the October dispute.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Known nationally for the work he did as rapporteur for the monthly allowance, the former minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Joaquim Benedito Barbosa returned to the political scene Marcelo Camargo/EBC ***joaquim-barbosa-stf-trajectory A lawyer by training, Joaquim has been a Public Prosecutor and a professor of law at the State University of Rio de Janeiro. Nelson JR/STF ***joaquim-barbosa-stf-trajectory In 2003, he was invited by former president Lula (PT) to be part of the 11 ministers of the STF. In 2012, he assumed the presidency of the Court and, in 2014, he retired voluntarily. Barbosa was the third black minister in the history of the STFFábio Vieira / Metropolis ***joaquim-barbosa-stf-trajectory In 2013, he was elected one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Five years later, he joined the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) with the intention of participating in the presidential race. However, he dropped out soon after citing personal reasons.Jennifer Graylock / Getty Images ***joaquim-barbosa-stf-trajectory Despite being protected, the former STF minister turns and moves resurfaces as a possible candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. When not, it is in the conversations and has the attention disputed among politiciansValter Campanato/Brasil Agency ***joaquim-barbosa-stf-trajectory After speculation that Sergio Moro would like to have him as his deputy in the next elections, Joaquim Barbosa warned allies that he would never be a candidate alongside the former judge.Fábio Vieira / Metropolis ***joaquim-barbosa-stf-trajectory According to columnist Igor Gadelha, from Metrópoles, Barbosa recently returned to debate with the PSB summit, an acronym to which he remains affiliated, a possible candidacy for the Presidency in 2022.Marcelo Camargo/EBC ***joaquim-barbosa-stf-trajectory The former minister, however, met on the morning of January 10, in Rio, with the former judge. The meeting took place in Barbosa’s apartment in the Leblon neighborhood. According to Barbosa’s allies, they talked alone about this year’s electoral scenario, but there was no debate on the formation of a possible presidential ticket between the two.ANDERSON PINHEIRO/AGENCY THE DAY/AE 0

According to people close to him, the former minister, who was the rapporteur of the PT monthly allowance process in the Supreme Court, does not believe that the victory of former president Lula is so given, as the polls show.

Barbosa even says he likes ex-governor Geraldo Alckmin, the most popular name to be Lula’s deputy. But he believes that, when the campaign actually starts, the PT will be heavily attacked by opponents.

Allies say that the former STF minister also criticizes President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos), some of which have already been reported by the column.

So far, allies say that one of the few who are saved on Barbosa’s list is Ciro Gomes. The PDT presidential candidate is considered a “good candidate” by the former Supreme Minister.