Johns Hopkins University says term should not be used

Johns Hopkins University today recommended that the term “flurone”, used by the press to indicate when a person is simultaneously infected with the coronavirus and influenza, should no longer be used. For the institution, the term can confuse people’s understanding.

Jokingly, the University’s Twitter profile adapted an excerpt from the movie “Mean Girls” and edited a gif to say: “stop trying to make ‘flurona’ a reality.” The publication also stressed that the name given to the double infection “does not mean that there is a new virus out there”.

“It’s just bad luck to take more than one thing at a time. Calling it ‘flurona’ can be misleading,” he wrote.

Attention headline and tweet writers: Stop trying to make “flurona” happen. Yes, people can get both COVID-19 and the flu, but that doesn’t mean there’s a new virus out there. It’s simply bad luck of catching more than one thing at a time. Calling it “flurona” can be misleading. https://t.co/xrCWKVAgu1 pic.twitter.com/l5Z4oCv0Li — Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (@JohnsHopkinsSPH) January 10, 2022

understand the term

The picture of simultaneous infection by covid-19 and influenza has been called “flurona” since Israel recorded a case. The term is a combination of the words “flu”, flu in English, and corona, from coronavirus.

According to Raquel Muarrek, an infectious disease specialist at Rede D’Or, this type of infection is no exception, although it is not common. “The person can be leaving one frame and entering the other right away, testing positive for both pathogens for a period of time”, he explains.

The infectious picture, however, is not exactly new. In October 2020, for example, researchers at the Hospital Nacional Dos De Mayo and the Facultad de Medicina Humana, Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (among other institutions) in Lima, Peru, published a report of five cases of co-infection with the virus. novel coronavirus and type A influenza.

Other similar reports have been published by scientists from Saudi Arabia, Iran and Turkey.

Specialists from the University of California, in the United States, had already analyzed in a research, published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases, the possible co-infections involving the new coronavirus and other respiratory viruses – among them, influenza.

In another study, published by English researchers in the journal InternationalJournal of Epidemiology, cases of co-infection by the two pathogens were evaluated between January and April 2020 to estimate the risk of greater severity of health conditions — in which they concluded that, yes, dual infection could substantially impact the negative outcome of patients.