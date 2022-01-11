Journalist analyzes how Jean Pyerre can fit into the Athletico-PR team for next season

With the arrival of Jean Pyerre for the next season, the journalist says that the midfielder needs more frequency on the field

Jean Pierre will defend the shirt of Athletico-PR this season, as reported by Nadja’s blog at the end of 2021. Part of the crowd enthusiastically welcomed the arrival of the reinforcement. The 23-year-old midfielder showed his quality in the Rio Grande do Sul team and can return to the good times with the shirt of the Drilling.

The website ‘GE‘ interviewed Leonardo Miranda, from Blog Tactical Panel where he commented on what needs to be done for the player to return to good performance: “Jean Pyerre is a signing that boosts Athletico’s creative power. It makes the game with the ball more effective, because he is a player with a great ability to see the game. He has a very good pass and has the ability to map the field”.

Something that worries is the intensity of the player on the field. The midfielder was even removed from the Guild in the final stretch of the last Brazilian championship and it has a bad reputation for not being able to fulfill its expected potential within the four lines. THE journalist he also stressed that it is important for the player to show good football for more minutes in each match played.

“The great thing about Jean Pyerre is that he shows this ability a few times during the game. He is that very irregular player during the 90 minutes. It has been a very good 10 minutes, performing all the time between the defenders, in the liaison sector, he moves well without the ball, but at other times of the game, he ends up reducing the movement”.

Leonardo also said what is necessary for the player to return to a good phase: “To succeed at Athletico, he has technical quality. But it needs that regularity. Not just a sequel, but during the game itself. To be a player who moves when he doesn’t have the ball. Also because Jean Pyerre is a player who likes to have the ball all the time. For this, you need to move and be close to your teammates. It takes a little bit of that to become a player who can deliver more. It could have given more to Grêmio and can give a lot to Athletico”.