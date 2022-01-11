Journalist praises Durcesio Mello’s work and emphasizes the importance of the club becoming SAF: “There was no solution”

André Rizek presenter of ‘SportTV‘ believes that the transformation of Botafogo into a club-company has become a bet for ‘to save‘ the team Alvinegra do ‘risk of disappearing’. Using social networks, the journalist took advantage of the fund’s announcement John Text to reflect the future of the Rio team. The businessman will buy 90% of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol alvinegra.

The presenter also congratulated the president Durcesio Mello, for leading the team in winning the Série B Brazilian: “The president has great merit. He knows that with the club’s old policy, of which he is an exponent, Botafogo was in danger of disappearing. There was no solution in sight in the associative model. He makes a bet to save Botafogo – which is his fans, his history. And not your leaders”.

The North American Entrepreneur John Text landed in Rio de Janeiro last Friday (07), and during these days on Rio de Janeiro, the executive met with the Botafogo, in addition to having visited the club’s headquarters, among them are the Nilton Santos Stadium and the staff training center.

Following the offer will be conducted to the deliberative Council for the vote. In case of approval, the partners will give the last endorsement during general meeting, scheduled for next Friday (14). After the formalities, an American businessman will have 60 days to completion of the process.