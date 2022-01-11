Julia Lemmertz comments on an intimate video of Alexandre Borges and says she is still suing for divorce

The actress came out in defense of her ex-husband, who had images leaked in 2016, and said that disclosure was ‘slutty’

Playback/Instagram; wikimedia commons The marriage that produced a son ended in 2015



The actress Julia Lemmertz was not happy with the exposure of the intimate video of Alexandre Borges, her ex-husband, in 2016. The revelation was given in an interview with the magazine Is it over there, where the artist said that the disclosure was a ‘slutty’. “I thought it was dirty. How many things I did when I was young, imagine if I had someone on my tail. But I don’t think about it anymore,” he said. In the video, the actor appeared in a private room, accompanied by women and alcohol. At the time, in an interview with the newspaper Extra, he denied that the party had been watered with orgy and drug consumption.

Separated from Alexandre Borges since 2015, Lemmertz stated that she is still in the divorce processing stage. “It’s crazy to be married 22 years and separate. It was an impact and I’m still processing. Alexandre and I are still in a process of detachment. Regardless of who breaks up, if you spend so much time with a certain person, that’s why they matter. Being separated in this context is like getting off a moving train and standing at the station wondering where to go,” she said in an interview with Ela. She completed saying that Borges is an “extraordinary” guy and “a friend for life”, but said that she will never marry again in the same way as they had, because she thought it was forever.

The actress also spoke about sexuality and how she deals with issues of pleasure at 58. “Libido changes, right? But at the same time it’s amazing. You know what you like, what you want, you feel less distressed, less reckless, it tastes better. Maturity is very interesting.” For her, there is a difference in treatment between men and women in this age group. “What I think is a shame is to live in a world that is still so sexist. The man turns 60, and no one is surprised. And they still say: ‘Look how hot he is, all gray’. Go take a shower! It’s a crown too, and that’s okay.”