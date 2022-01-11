Julia Lemmertz remembers video disclosure by Alexandre Borges: “slutty”

posted on 01/10/2022 08:07 / updated on 01/10/2022 08:07



(credit: Globo/Disclosure)

Actress Julia Lemmertz, who plays the villain Carmem in The more life, the better!, said in an interview with the newspaper The globe on Sunday (9/1), about the separation of actor Alexandre Borges, in 2015, after 22 years of marriage. She also commented on the release of an intimate video of Alexandre a year later, in which he appears alongside transvestites who used drugs.

“I thought (the recording) was dirty. How many things I did when I was young, imagine if I had someone on my tail. But I don’t think about it anymore”, defended Julia. The actress and Alexandre are parents to Miguel, 21 years old.

In the interview, Julia says that she and Alexandre are still “processing” the separation and that they maintain their friendship, “for life”. “Alexandre and I are still in a process of detachment. Regardless of who ends up, if you spend so much time next to a certain person, it’s because they matter. thinking about where to go. But I’m fine, whole, enjoying being single”, says Julia, who believes that she will never marry again along the lines of the relationship she had with Alexandre. “I’m a romantic. I thought it was forever.”