Julia takes a hit from a businessman, relapses and causes a fire · TV News

In treatment for alcoholism, Julia (Denise Fraga) will have a relapse after being hit by the manager in Um Lugar ao Sol. Drunk, the singer will forget a pan on the fire and start a fire. She will be saved by Felipe (Gabriel), who will find her unconscious in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In this Tuesday’s chapter (11), the show of Ana Virgínia’s daughter (Regina Braga) will be a failure because of her picky manager, who will roll her up and steal. Disillusioned, the artist will not hold back and buy a bottle of vodka. She will even try to fight the desire, throwing half of the liquid away, but she will end up overcome by addiction.

Rebeca’s (Andrea Beltrão) affair will realize that her mother was very bad with the outcome of the presentation and will go to her house. The Psychology student will call for the singer, and she will not answer. The boy will then break down the door and find her unconscious on the couch with the place already being consumed by fire.

Upon learning of what happened, the psychoanalyst will tell Felipe why his mother started drinking again. “I know why she relapsed. Waking up from the dream is not easy”, says the couple therapist of Ilana (Mariana Lima) and Breno (Marco Ricca).

See photos from the scene:

Julia will be saved by Felipe

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

