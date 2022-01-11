Juliette launches international career in feat with Alok and Luis Fonsi | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Alok announces partnership with Juliette

Juliette has already started 2022 by taking even higher flights. The singer announced for next Friday, the 14th, the release of an international song, in partnership with DJ Alok. The song is titled “Un ratito”, which in the translation from Spanish to Portuguese means “A moment”.

“My people, I wanted to say that my name is anxiety. I’m very excited because on Friday we’re going to release a song, me, Alok and three other international artists. The song is awesome and it’s called “Un ratito”. Today the pre -save, and I want to know is to beat a pre-save record”, announced the winner of “BBB 21” in her stories.

Following, the other names of the release were revealed by journalist Hugo Gloss, and Alok confirmed on his social network: the voice of the worldwide hit “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi, and Lunay & Lenny Tavárez, artists of the new generation of Latin music.

The paraibana still has more to celebrate this Monday (10): her partnership with Israel & Rodolffo, the song “Sobre” hit the mark of 7 million views on YouTube, less than a month after its launch on the platform, which took place on the 16th of December. “It’s about having the best fans in the world!! Thank you!”, celebrated Juliette in the stories.