Justice releases health plan customers from fines for termination – 01/10/2022

Beneficiaries of health plans have obtained in court the right not to pay fines and notice for termination of contracts with operators. In their decisions, lower court judges and judges understand that this charge was annulled by the Federal Court in 2019.

At the São Paulo Court of Justice alone, more than 1,500 second-instance cases related to the topic were processed in 2020, most with decisions favorable to consumers. The operators and the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) understand that the charge, in certain circumstances, is legitimate.

Law firms also report an increasing demand from clients with these complaints. There are cases in which the amount of fines and prior notice charged by operators reaches R$ 8 million.

These are situations like that of businessman Rubens Ribeiro, from São Paulo, who during the pandemic needed to readjust the company’s expenses and decided to change his health plan after a year of having hired him. With nine lives, the plan had a monthly cost of R$ 23 thousand.

“We tried to negotiate, but the operator was irreducible in relation to the prior notice and the fine, which reached R$ 80 thousand. For us, it was very unfeasible”, he says. In court, he got a favorable injunction. “People need to go after their rights”, reinforces Ribeiro.

The same thing happened with Ana Luisa and her husband. They had contracted a plan worth a total of R$3,400, but three months later they decided to cancel it because her husband got a job that offered the benefit to both of them. But they were surprised by a charge of R$ 17,000, referring to a fine and notice. The debt was also canceled in court.

Contract suspension and termination led the ranking of user complaints at the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) in October 2020, according to the agency’s administrative proceedings opening index. They represented 26.1% of the total.

In general, the requirement to comply with a 60-day notice for contract cancellation and a fine for termination before the 12-month period is provided for in the contract signed between the beneficiary and the health plan (loyalty clause). Operators also rely on a 2009 ANS resolution that allowed charging.

It so happens that a decision by the Federal Regional Court of the Second Region (TRF-2) declared the illegality of loyalty and determined the change of the ANS rule that established the obligation for the consumer to remain at least 12 months in the plan.

The action, which became final (when there is no longer any possibility of appeal), was filed by Procon/RJ against ANS. From this decision, judges of first instance and judges of the Courts of Justice have declared the illegality of the collection.

According to the lawyer specializing in the right to health Rafael Robba, from the Vilhena Silva Advogados office, with the pandemic, these complaints have increased a lot. “There are a lot of people changing plans and then they are charged both the fine, when the contracts are less than 12 months old, and the charge for two months’ notice.”

He states that, even before the decision of the Federal Court of 2019, the charge was already understood as abusive. “ANS has been silent to prevent operators from continuing to make undue charges when the user terminates the contract.”

Although the ANS has already changed the rule that provided for the collection of a fine and prior notice, operators continue to be allowed to place this provision in certain types of contract. “Then consumers have to go to court individually to get rid of the charges”, says the lawyer.

Robba says that many consumers seek ANS before filing lawsuits, but the agency does not resolve the issue.

In a note sent to leaf, the agency informs that, after the TRF’s decision, it annulled the sole paragraph of article 17 of normative resolution nº 195 (which dealt with loyalty).

The agency says, however, that there are two different situations: one is the total cancellation of the collective agreement; the other is the exit of users from a given contract.

In the first situation, according to ANS, when a collective agreement as a whole is cancelled, the requirement of prior notice or the collection of a termination fine from the contracting legal entity (company or association, for example) is allowed, provided that these issues are provided for in the contract. But even with this permission from the ANS, there are several court decisions overturning the charge.

According to the agency, in the second situation, when users of an individual, family or collective health plan decide to leave the contract, the requirement for a period of stay or prior notice is prohibited. That is, they can leave at any time.

“It is important to make it clear that the operator or the benefits administrator cannot, under any circumstances, charge a termination fine from a beneficiary of a collective plan. in contract, since, in this case, he is the beneficiary and the contracting party of the collective plan simultaneously.”

According to the agency, the cancellation of the relationship at the request of the beneficiary must take effect immediately from the date of knowledge of the request by the operator or benefit administrator.

“The beneficiary who is not satisfied with their health plan can choose to change plans, taking with them the needs already fulfilled, which we call portability of needs.”

In a note, Abramge (Brazilian Association of Health Plans) informed that, after a court decision and subsequent amendment of the resolution by the ANS, the operators follow what was established, that is, that “the conditions of termination of the contract or suspension of coverage, in private collective health care plans by membership or business, must be included in the contract entered into between the parties”.

“Maintenance and respect for contracts are fundamental for the legal security of those involved, as well as economic-financial balance and sustainability are also fundamental for the continuity of services offered by health plans”, says Abramge in a note.

Fenasaúde (National Federation of Supplementary Health) states that the regulation of health plans is clear when mentioning that “the conditions of contract termination or suspension of coverage, in private collective health care plans by membership or business, must also contained in the contract concluded between the parties”.

Therefore, according to Fenasaúde, the collection of a fine for cancellation is legitimate, if included in the contract.

The federation also highlights that during the pandemic, associated operators made their negotiation and payment policies more flexible, including voluntarily adhering to ANS suggestions for customer maintenance. “Efforts that have been reflected in the growth of access to supplementary health and the resumption of customers, since June 2020”, says Fenasaúde.