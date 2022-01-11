Juventude takes the lead with 20 seconds, but Francana equalizes and qualifies in the balance in Copinha | football

Francana is in the second phase of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. Juventude took the lead on Monday night, at José Lancha Filho, in Franca, after just 20 seconds, but gave in to a draw and ended up being eliminated from Group 5 of Copinha on goal difference – 2 against 1.

The team from the interior of São Paulo faces Fluminense in the second phase of the competition. Ponte Preta ended as leader of the bracket and took Jacuipense.

With just 20 seconds, Juventude came out ahead with Weliton and gave hope of seeking classification. The player took advantage of the long and vacillating shot of Francana’s defense to play for the empty goal.

But the advantage was short-lived. Pedro Policarpo picked up the ball in the area, the Juventude defense couldn’t get away. The leftover fell precisely on the midfielder, who cut from the left to the middle and hit low in the corner. Goalkeeper Arthur fell into the corner, but couldn’t make the save.