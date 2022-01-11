Kate Middleton turned 40 and dazzled with three dresses signed by Alexander McQueen | british royal family

Kate Middleton celebrated her 40th birthday this Sunday and shared three portraits that will soon be in the collection of the National Portrait Gallery in London. The dresses in the photos, signed by Alexander McQueen, were successful on social media and there is a reason for this: creative director Sarah Burton used old fabrics, inspired by models from the new collections, but with the elegance that characterizes Prince William’s wife.

For more than a decade, Kate Middleton trusted Alexander McQueen designer Sarah Burton to create her wedding dress – which, ten years later, continues to inspire many women around the world. It was therefore not surprising that the three dresses chosen by the future queen for the photographs marking her 40th birthday were signed by the same British fashion house.

The portraits, which have been widely praised, were taken by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, who regularly works with Alexander McQueen. In the first photo shared by the Dukes of Cambridge’s Instagram page, Kate appears in an apparently white tulle dress, with uncovered shoulders, topped off with two flowing bows. The duchess’s serene expression and natural hair stand out. The engagement ring is not missing – the jewel with a sapphire edged with diamonds belonged to Princess Diana, given to her by the then fiance, Prince Charles, in February 1981.

But back to the dress – the most classic of the three options – Sarah Burton bet on a poetic and romantic approach, worthy of a princess. The model appears to have been inspired by the British house’s upcoming Spring/Summer collection, whose starting point was the storms that the designer observed from her window at McQueen’s London offices during the pandemic. The Duchess of Cambridge preferred, however, to swap the patterns inspired by the city’s skies for a calmer color palette, letting the drama and splendor of the dress’s shape speak for itself.

The biggest surprise will be in the look of the second photo. Kate Middleton usually bets on more sober or classic coordinates, although red is not new for William’s wife. The novelty is, yes, in the volumetry of the dress with only one sleeve in balloon format and a full skirt with pockets. The smile is not deceiving and the Hollywood drama seems to please him. The magazine Vogue British woman compares the photograph to the portraits of Grace Kelly ─ remember that the Duchess was inspired by the Princess of Monaco for her wedding dress.

Recently, also to Vogue, creator Sarah Burton said that she has been looking for a more comprehensive approach to the creative process and that, during the pandemic, she has been inspired by the models who wear Alexander McQueen. “I make clothes for them as people. It’s about them inspiring me as much as I inspire them.” The same will apply to Kate Middleton and the last coordinate of the portraits is a mirror of that ─ it is a dress in jacquard, lace and tulle made from scraps from other collections, in order to reduce waste.

The Duchess of Cambridge was born on January 9, 1982, at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, in the city of Reading, near London, to Carole and Michael Francis Middleton, event entrepreneurs. She had been dating Prince William – second in line to the British throne, behind her father Prince Charles – since college in 2003, when they studied together in Scotland. The wedding took place on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London. Ten years later, they are the parents of three children — eight-year-old George, six-year-old Charlotte and three-year-old Louis.

A future queen consort, Kate has an excellent reputation among the British and the comments in the three shared photographs are proof that she will be adored by the people when William’s turn comes to take the throne. “Our beautiful future queen”, writes one user on Instagram. “Queen! Beautiful! Gorgeous! This is all we’ve been begging for,” praises another.