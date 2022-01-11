Kate Middleton turned 40 and dazzled with three dresses signed by Alexander McQueen | british royal family

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Kate Middleton turned 40 and dazzled with three dresses signed by Alexander McQueen | british royal family 7 Views

Kate Middleton celebrated her 40th birthday this Sunday and shared three portraits that will soon be in the collection of the National Portrait Gallery in London. The dresses in the photos, signed by Alexander McQueen, were successful on social media and there is a reason for this: creative director Sarah Burton used old fabrics, inspired by models from the new collections, but with the elegance that characterizes Prince William’s wife.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘Blood under my feet’ TV News

Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) will return to the Paraguayan War (1864-1870) during a terrible …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved