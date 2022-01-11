Playback of this video format is not supported by your device

Kazakhstan: population takes to the streets and president orders ‘shoot without warning’

January 10, 2022, 06:21 -03

Amid heightened tensions in Kazakhstan, security forces said they had killed dozens of anti-government protesters in an operation to restore order in the country’s main city, Almaty.

The offensive came after protesters tried to take control of police stations, a police spokeswoman said. At least 18 members of the security forces died in clashes in the city.

The protests started because of a fuel price increase announced by the government, which later reversed its decision. But other factors are also generating discontent in the country.

To complicate matters further, a foreign peacekeeping force has arrived in the country. This foreign military aid is led by Russia and was done at the request of the current president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who took office in 2019.

On Friday, Tokayev said he had ordered security forces to “fire without warning”.