Kazakhstan: population takes to the streets and president orders ‘shoot without warning’
Amid heightened tensions in Kazakhstan, security forces said they had killed dozens of anti-government protesters in an operation to restore order in the country’s main city, Almaty.
The offensive came after protesters tried to take control of police stations, a police spokeswoman said. At least 18 members of the security forces died in clashes in the city.
The protests started because of a fuel price increase announced by the government, which later reversed its decision. But other factors are also generating discontent in the country.
To complicate matters further, a foreign peacekeeping force has arrived in the country. This foreign military aid is led by Russia and was done at the request of the current president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who took office in 2019.
On Friday, Tokayev said he had ordered security forces to “fire without warning”.
In this video, we talk about the reason for the current protests and what the arrival of the Russian-led “military peacekeeping force” means.