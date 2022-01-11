Kendall Jenner responds to criticism of “inappropriate” dress she wore to a friend’s wedding; check out

The dress that Kendall Jenner chose to go to the wedding of the influencer Lauren Perez, in November, caused a stir on social media. After being heavily criticized for wearing a low-cut dress, the model responded to a follower’s comment and assured that she had the bride’s own approval before the ceremony. Still, Perez also appeared to defend her friend.

The daring piece is from the brand Mônot. The black dress has several cutouts, which leave much of the body exposed. On her wedding day, Kendall shared photos of the look on social media alongside some of her friends, such as Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Jesse Jo Stark.

Kendall Jenner with Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Jesse Jo Stark (Photo: Playback / Instagram)
On December 31st, Lauren Perez released some images from her wedding with David Waltzer, to say goodbye to 2021 and wish a happy New Year to her followers. “The best night of 2021! Happy new year guys“, he wrote. In the photos, Kendall appears in the dress.

In the comments, a follower criticized Kendall. “Inappropriate attire for a wedding, @kendalljenner. I’m embarrassed for you #cringe“, he responded. The bride came to reply: “SHE WAS WONDERFUL AND I LOVED IT!“. Then Kim Kardashian and Kyle Jenner’s sister also appeared, reacting to her friend’s comment. “Of course, I also asked for your approval in advance. We love a beach wedding“, he said.

Kendall was also one of Lauren’s bridesmaids for the ceremony.

