know the concept, objectives and possibilities of action

Investing in a property, whether commercial or residential, is a very common consumer desire among Brazilians. What is lacking, however, is a relevant knowledge of their rights and duties, both in the role of lessor or lessee, as well as in the role of seller or buyer.

Brazil has been experiencing a maturation of the real estate sector and with the emergence of more and more ventures, investment in this field becomes increasingly attractive. The area evolved along with the market, bringing the need for new contracts, in addition to clearer connections with other areas of law, such as Environmental, Tax and Consumer Law.

How it works?

Real Estate Law is one of the branches of private law, that is, it establishes the conduct of relationships between individuals. It is this branch that regulates and institutes legal rules regarding the ownership and registration of real estate, rents, condominiums, transactions and financing. In short, any type of legal dispute involving real estate.

For a better understanding, there is a categorization of real estate, which can be by nature (soil, with its respective surface, subsoil and airspace), natural access (everything that adheres to the soil in a natural way, such as water, trees or fruits), artificial accession (what is adhered through human work, such as constructions and plantations) or legal determination (the real right over the property, according to Article 80 of the Brazilian Civil Code).

Goals

Contrary to what is practiced, Real Estate Law should not be consulted only when there is a breach between one of the parties to the transaction, but from the stages prior to the sale, lease or purchase. The main objective is to ensure the legitimacy of the contract and, above all, the full exercise of the right over the property. The main laws used are found in the Civil Code and in the Consumer Defense Code.

Areas of expertise

The most common areas of action are Urban Law, which regulates habitable spaces (private properties) in relation to public space, and Real Estate Negotiation Law, when purchase, sale or lease contracts are made possible. In addition to these areas, Real Estate Law regulates Real Estate Investment Funds – groups of investors that invest financial resources in large-scale projects.

The tax consultancy aims to monitor legislative changes, ensuring that the services are performed correctly and optimizing the payment of taxes, helping to reduce your company’s tax burdens, favoring the reallocation of values ​​for investments such as, for example, Real Estate Investment Funds – investment alternative without a high initial cost and with great possibilities for diversification.