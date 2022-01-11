Know which Omicron symptom indicates an emergency

Although the symptoms caused by the Omicron variant are most often related to a minor cold, researchers are seeing a sign in some patients that could indicate an emergency.

The ZOE Covid Symptom Study app, from King’s College London, which studies the symptoms caused by the coronavirus, points out that millions of people infected with the new variant have a feeling of mental confusion or delirium.

Credit: Merovingian/istockMental confusion has been linked to Omicron emergency cases

According to researchers, there are two groups of delusion: hyperactive and hypoactive delusion.

Hyperactive delusion is associated with abrupt changes in a person’s behavior. This can include agitation, distress or aggression.

Meanwhile, hypoactive delusion can cause a person to become withdrawn and less responsive, or even sleepy, but this type can be harder to detect.

The Zoe app claims that these symptoms mostly occur in older people who have contracted Covid-19.

According to experts, this symptom can also be a consequence of some other health problem aggravated by covid-19. The indication is to seek medical attention, if the person manifests this sign.

Other symptoms caused by Omicron

An analysis of UK health reports by ZOE Covid researchers has generated a new list of symptoms often caused by this new strain.

Credit: Nopparit/istock Headache and runny nose are among the symptoms of Omicron

The study noted that headache, runny nose, sneezing and sore throat appear at the top of the list. That’s because the new version of the virus tends to affect the upper respiratory system more – nose, mouth and throat – and less the lungs, according to recent studies.

Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London and the scientist behind the ZOE Covid study app, warned that people need to be aware of new symptoms that are emerging so they know when to get tested.

