Large chain reinforces hypermarket format in new campaign with competition poster girl

In its first campaign of the year, Carrefour, the largest food retail ecosystem in the country, bets on actress Claudia Quintino, who participated in advertisements for another retail chain for over a decade (the Extra of the GPA group), to reinforce the importance of hypermarket format for the company’s operations in Brazil. The new campaign “Come do Carrefour”, developed by Publicis, invites consumers to discover the stores and offers of the network – with a special reinforcement for hypermarkets.

At the end of last year the Extras stores closed their doors, including in Curitiba.

“Grupo Carrefour Brasil believes in the importance of different store formats and their adaptations, taking into account the needs and different customer profiles, in each of the purchase moments, whether supplying or replenishing, in addition to the characteristics of each location and region. country”, explains Geraldo Monteiro, Carrefour Brasil’s director of operations. “The hypermarket format is present at all times throughout customers’ lives and serves all audiences, with its wide assortment that ranges from cheaper to premium products, all at competitive prices. The quality of its perishables is another point that stands out, in addition to the whole complement of Electro, Bazaar and Textile”.

Taking into account the entire ecosystem of the company, the format helps to leverage the customer base of other units of Grupo Carrefour Brasil. For Banco Carrefour, the hypermarket presents itself as a gateway to the Group’s financial operations. At the same time, this format is generally part of a multipurpose environment of convenience and practicality, also strengthening Carrefour Property, a business unit that manages and develops the company’s real estate portfolio. In these spaces, customers, in addition to going to the market, find easy access to a series of other services, such as gyms, lotteries, banks, beauty salons, mechanics, food court, laundries, clothing stores, games, perfumery, home exchange, travel agency, among other facilities that seek to solve everyday situations in a single space.

“The fact that other players in the market have stopped investing in the format means that we have even more space to consolidate our participation, which has already been happening with continuous gains in market share, maintaining a good level of service and adjusting assortment and price”, explains Geraldo Monteiro. “Our hypermarket operation has good operating profitability, which is even better when we include all the synergies of these spaces, such as gas stations, drugstores, Banco Carrefour and our commercial gallery operations”, he adds.

Campaign “Come do Carrefour”

Carrefour’s new campaign highlights the chain’s main attributes in relation to the competition, such as low prices, economy, quality, fresh products, variety and exclusive offers.

The premiere took place today (10) on TV Globo’s “Encontro” program, which will bring a teaser addressing the economy when shopping in the market and an interview with a Carrefour consumer — who, in the end, is Claudia Quintino herself. The other campaign materials will be broadcast on open TV, radio and in the digital environment from January 11th.

According to Daniel Milagres, Marketing Director at Carrefour Brasil, with the closing of competing stores, this is a great opportunity for the company to present the differentials of Carrefour hypermarkets and win new customers. “The brand’s new moment with the resumption of ‘Faz Carrefour’ comes in a very important context for Brazilians, in which economy and quality are even more necessary. through this campaign, which highlights the main attributes and invites the customer, through Claudia, to get to know and be enchanted by Carrefour’s quality, low prices, and accessibility.”