Learn about the new rules for debt renegotiation of Simples Nacional and MEI

MEIs and entrepreneurs who opted for Simples Nacional will be able to settle their debts

The entry may be 1% of the total amount divided into up to 8 months

Entrepreneurs will also be able to join the Simples Nacional Small Value Litigation Transaction Notice

Individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) and entrepreneurs who opted for Simples Nacional will be able to settle their debts with an entry of 1% of the value.

The Simples Nacional Regularization Program was announced this Tuesday (11) by the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury with new rules for those affected by the covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The rules were published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Union, as well as the notice for the Small Value Litigation Transaction of Simples Nacional.

The program is aimed at:

The program rules are:

1% down payment of the total debt amount, divided into up to eight months

The rest will be paid in up to 137 months with a discount of up to 100% interest, fines and legal charges

The discount must observe the limit of 70% of the total debit amount

Discounts are calculated based on each company’s ability to pay

The minimum installment is R$100.00 or R$25.00 in the case of individual microentrepreneurs

Also according to the government, 1.8 million companies are registered in the Union’s active debt due to Simples Nacional debts.

Of these, 160,000 are individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEI).

The total value of Simples Nacional debts registered in the active debt of the Union is R$ 137.2 billion.

Understand the Simples Nacional Small Value Litigation Transaction Notice

It was also published this Tuesday, the public notice for the Small Value Litigation Transaction of Simples Nacional. Entrepreneurs who join will be able to choose a payment option with differentiated installment and discount conditions.

Find out what the possibilities are:

The entry is always 1% to be paid in three installments

The rest can be paid in 9, 27, 47 or 57 months with discounts of 50%, 45%, 40% and 35%, respectively.

The shorter the term chosen, the greater the discount on the total debt amount.

Check the conditions:

The notice is valid for debts registered until December 31

To join, the debt amount, per registration, must be less than or equal to R$ 72,720 or 60 minimum wages

The minimum installment is R$100.00 or R$25.00 in the case of individual microentrepreneurs

Adherence does not depend on an analysis of the taxpayer’s ability to pay

To join the program and/or the public notice, simply access the website www.regularize.pgfn.gov.br. The entire process is digital.