Lexa revolts and responds to internet criticism about her clothes

lexa has been showing that she is not a woman to take home insults. This Monday, January 10, the singer did not hold back and rebutted a criticism from a netizen. Therefore, it was a huge success on the web.

It all started when the internet user criticized the clothes used by Lexa in her shows. Thus, he emphasized that the pieces are very short and made it clear that he sees no need to ‘almost go naked to the show’. “For what?”, asked the young man in question.

Already out of patience, Lexa didn’t think twice and rebutted the criticism in question. In this way, he made a point of stating that she dresses in short clothes because she wants to. In addition, he stressed that the body is hers. Jeez!

The Subcelebrities page made sure to share all the details about this more than accurate answer from Lexa. Thus, he pointed out: “After being criticized by a netizen for the outfit chosen for the show, @lexa decided to counter the comment in the best way possible. It’s not wrong, right?”.

Web reacts to Lexa’s response

Quickly, the IG post went viral and became the target of many comments. So many women took a stand for Lexa and wondered about men trying to control even their clothes.

In addition, they took the moment to praise Lexa’s good form. “If I had her body, I would even buy naked bread”, fired one of them, laughing a lot at the situation. The comment gained strength and, minutes later, it already garnered thousands of likes.

Finally, check out the post in question right now. Also, don’t forget to give your opinion on Lexa’s position in the face of criticism received from one of the internet users.

