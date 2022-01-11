Long Covid: Small Clots May Explain Coronavirus Sequelae

Small clots and hyperactivated platelets — those that work unexpectedly — are likely to be responsible for long covid cases, according to a South African study. Currently, there are no standardized tests to measure the sequelae of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, but it is estimated that around 100 million people worldwide live with these complications of the infection.

It is worth explaining that cases of long covid occur when patients, even “cured” from covid-19 and with no detectable viral load, continue to present persistent symptoms of the disease, such as fatigue, headaches, brain fog, shortness of breath and difficulty in sleep (anxiety).

Possible cause of post-covid

Post-covid cases may be related to the formation of small clots in the bloodstream (Image: Reproduction / Kjpargeter / Freepik)

Published in the scientific journal Cardiovascular Diabetology, the post-covid study was led by researchers at Stellenbosch University, South Africa. According to the team of scientists, patients with the condition harbor inflammatory molecules trapped in small clots, spread through the bloodstream. .

During the analysis of the samples, the researchers found that, in the blood of patients with covid-19 and people suffering from post-covid, there were small clots and that these trapped proteins involved in the blood’s clotting process, but which were in dysfunctional activity. These are the cases of fibrinogen and α2AP.

“The presence of persistent small clots and overactivated platelets (also involved in clotting) perpetuate clotting and vascular pathology, resulting in cells that do not get enough oxygen into the tissues to support bodily functions (known as cellular hypoxia). Generalized hypoxia can occur. be central to the numerous debilitating symptoms reported,” explains Resia Pretorius, one of the study’s authors, in an article published in The Guardian journal.

That’s because concentrating these proteins can reduce the body’s normal ability to “break down” clots. In turn, increased clots can increase the risk of blockages in the vessels and this can potentially deprive parts of the body of oxygen. This process can be translated into some symptoms, such as tiredness and shortness of breath.

Is it possible to treat?

Based on this theory, the team suggests the use of antiplatelet and anticoagulant drugs for patients with a long covid, as long as they receive regular medical care to reduce possible harm. However, further studies are still needed to investigate the possible causes of coronavirus sequelae, as this explanation may not be the only one.

Against this backdrop, Pretorius argues: “We urgently need to invest in more research and clinical trials to better understand and further confirm the link between abnormal blood clotting, hypoxia, and vascular dysfunction in post-covid patients.”

Source: Cardiovascular Diabetology and The Guardian