Luan Brito shines, Flu turns over Matonense and gets 100% in Copinha – 01/10/2022

Already classified for the second phase of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, Fluminense faced Matonense, this afternoon (10), and won 3-2, after being behind the score twice, ending the first phase of the tournament with 100% utilization. With two goals, Luan Brito became the name of the game — Guilherme scored the first for the Tricolor, while Iago and Juan scored for the home team.

With the result, the team from Laranjeiras went to nine points and took the first place in Group 6. Jacuipense, with six points, was the other team classified. In addition to those already mentioned, the key also had the Fast Club.

Flu returns to the field to face the second place in Group 5, which has Francana, Juventude, Ponte Preta and Confiança-PB. The teams will play in the last round this Monday.

lightning goal

With the classification already assured, Tricolor started the game with some players who had not been holders, in the case of Arthur, pointed out as one of the great promises of the club.

The game had barely started and the Matonense crowd celebrated. At 31 seconds, the defensive sector of the Cariocas failed, Paulinho advanced and submitted. Thiago made the save, but on the rebound, Iago sent it to the back of the net. It was the team’s first goal in this edition of Copinha — previously, Matonense had lost 1-0 to Fast and 4-0 to Jacuipense.

After the goal, Flu went up in search of a tie, while Matão’s team retreated and bet on speed departures.

Some opportunities created by Tricolor showed that the aerial balls would, perhaps, be a good way to achieve equality on the scoreboard. And so it was. At 28, Jhonny crossed from the right and Guilherme headed to equalize.

tricolor turn

On the return of the break, Matonense surprised again and quickly swung the net. With just one minute, Juan, after a corner kick, appeared in the middle of the tricolor defense and put Matão’s team in front again.

The Laranjeiras team, in turn, did not have a good second half. The team showed slow transitions and failed to exchange passes, which made it difficult to look for spaces in the opposing defense.

The panorama began to change when the game was already heading for the final stretch. At 31, Jhonny played for Luan Brito, who tied the duel again. Shortly after, after a “kick”, Luan Brito took advantage of a failure in the marking, turned and, at first, hit to secure the three points for the Cariocas.