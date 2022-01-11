Luciano Huck has an embarrassing reputation among his children; find out which · TV news

Luciano Huck is the father of Joaquim, Benício and Eva, and the three of them have a unanimous opinion about him. In a statement to honor the presenter on the program Jornada Astral, from HBO Max, commanded by Angélica, the children revealed the fame that Huck has at home: that of needy.

“When I say good night to him, he’s like, ‘Come here and give me a hug.’ He’s very needy,” Eva said. “He’s very needy. , added Benício.

“I’m very needy,” Huck admitted. The program’s astrologer, Paula Pires, pondered that the presenter’s lack appears in his astral map, but as a generosity, “willingness to exchange”.

However, Angelica entered the conversation and reaffirmed that her husband is needy, yes. “He asks for a caress. I arrive from the recording and he says: ‘Aren’t you going to say hi to me?’. He speaks with the voice of a crying child”, she accused. According to Paula, this happens because Luciano Huck has Jupiter and Neptune in the seventh house of the chart.

Still on family matters, the presenter also spoke about Benício’s accident. In 2019, the boy hit his head in a wakeboarding accident and had to undergo neurological surgery.

“It’s harder to talk about this than about the [acidente de] plane [de 2015]. The one on the plane is like, ‘everyone will die’. All well. Nobody will suffer here. I think you obviously can’t materialize the feeling in those two, three minutes. But everyone is together. Beni’s is ‘you want to take my right leg, take it’. Son is different. When you go through something like that, you either shut down or you don’t. How can this gratitude turn into impact? There’s a thing about going outside,” explained Huck, about his desire to change the world.

Luciano Huck’s episode is that of the Virgos, in which he participates with singer Fernanda Abreu. The show is available in its entirety on HBO Max.