Ludmilla’s wife confirmed at BBB

Ludmilla’s wife, Brunna Gonçalves is one of the names confirmed to enter the cabin of the most guarded house in Brazil on January 17th. To feed the curiosity of all of us, including this column, we have separated the best facts about the life of the dancer, YouTuber and digital influencer from Nilópolis. Check it out:

Brunna is 30 years old and has participated in Ludmilla’s ballet since 2017. In 2019, the two took up their relationship and got married in a surprise ceremony held on the dancer’s birthday.

About her career, the influencer has already told Vogue that her parents did not support her from the beginning and she even needed to live on a train and dance in secret: “I started dancing when I was 15 hidden from my mother, she didn’t know, when I started dancing for some contests, she knew and didn’t support me. The first dance audition I ever took, I passed. I went to live in the United States, I lived inside a train, my room was the size of an arm”.

Despite this, Gonçalves has been making videos on YouTube about beauty and lifestyle since 2015, which has ensured her a large number of followers. It was from this moment that he began to enter the digital universe and create content.

The muse is already confined to Big Brother Brazil since last Friday (8/01). Meanwhile, his wife has been doing shows and Brunna’s lack on stage is questioned.

