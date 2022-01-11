Lulu Santos postpones tour and increases the list of artists who cancel shows because of the pandemic in 2022 | Music

Lulu Santos postponed this Monday (10) concerts she would do in January and February in Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Salvador, because of the worsening of the pandemic. He joins the list of other artists who, even without a ban from the authorities, are canceling presentations as a precaution.
Lulu Santos had already canceled a show in Rio on January 6 after eight people from her team were infected with Covid-19. He released a video about the decision, in which he says:
“Given the vertiginous upsurge in the last two weeks of Covid infection cases, and with hospital emergency rooms already crowded with people with respiratory problems, we find it unwise, in fact, irresponsible, to invite them to be in a closed environment, clusters where everyone, at best, sings, dances, claps, sweats, and potentially infects or is infected.”
Anita, Marina Sena, Djonga and the concert house Studio SP also canceled concerts that would take place in January because of the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic with the ômicron variant.
At the end of 2021 there was a general euphoria for tickets. Now, the national scene has become uncertain, with shows postponed as a precaution or infection of musicians.
This is not a blackout of events like at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. There are several singers with a full schedule, and most states and municipalities still allow events. But some shows have already been postponed as a precaution, such as Marina Sena, Anitta, Lulu Santos and those at Studio SP.
Most of the cancellations did not occur for prevention, but because the artists themselves or members of their teams were already contaminated: Gusttavo Lima, Simone e Simaria, Xamã, Duda Beat, Israel & Rodolffo and several others had to stay at home.
Unlike Carnival, which has already been canceled in most of Brazil, the shows are still open in most parts of the country, with big musical events still going on.
One exception is Ceará, where a new rule that restricts events indoors to 250 people and open to 500 people has already caused cancellations.
This Monday (10), Pernambuco also announced restrictions of 50% of the capacity, with a maximum of 3 thousand people in open places and a thousand people in closed places.
See shows postponed in Brazil as a precaution in the face of the worsening of the pandemic in 2022:
- Lulu Santos – Various dates in January and February
- Marina Sena in São Paulo on January 8th and 9th
- Djonga and Bin in Rio on January 8
- Anitta’s rehearsal in Rio on January 9
- Eduardo Costa in Paranavaí (PR) on January 15
- In Ceará, several shows were postponed due to the new stricter rules: João Gomes, Nando Reis, Zé Felipe, Fagner, Silva and others.
- Studio SP, a concert venue in São Paulo, cleared the entire January agenda, which had Tom Zé, Art Popular, Tulipa Ruiz, Acadêmicos do Baixo Augusta and others.
See shows postponed after musicians or crew caught Covid in 2022:
- Duda Beat in Rio (other dates of the Universo Spanta festival were also postponed)
- Jota Quest in Praia Grande on January 7
- Simone and Simaria in Florianópolis on January 7
- Gustavo Lima – various dates
- Shaman in Itacaré (BA) on January 8
- Lucas Lucco in Itajaí (SC) on January 8
- Munhoz and Mariano in São Paulo on January 1
- Israel and Rodolfo – various dates
- Diogo Nogueira in Rio and SP on January 8th and 9th
Gusttavo Lima, Anitta, Duda Beat and Nando Reis have already had shows canceled in 2022 as a precaution or because of contamination with Covid — Photo: Disclosure