Mafioso who changed his name and fled 20 years ago is caught thanks to Google Maps

An Italian mobster who became famous for a “cinema” escape from jail has been recaptured after 20 years thanks to advancing technology (and reduced privacy). Sentenced to life in prison for murders committed in the 1990s in Sicily, Gioacchino Gammino, now 61, was imprisoned between 1998 and 2002, when he took advantage of the making of a film at the Rebibbia prison in Rome and escaped.

Gammino was a member of Stidda, a mafia clan that had a war with Cosa Nostra, another mafia network. Mafia members, politicians and judges died in that battle.

Free, the Italian fled to Galapagar, a Spanish city near Madrid, and lived for 20 years under a new identity: Manuel, a chef.

And it was the food, in a way, that ended up handing the mobster back to the authorities. It was recorded by one of the Google cameras that provide images for the Street View service, through which it is possible to “walk” through the streets. The service is available in large and medium-sized Brazilian cities. In the image, the mobster is talking to another man in front of a fruit and vegetable store.

Google blurs the person’s face, but not enough to avoid identification in the case of “Manuel”. Italian police said they already had clues to the mobster’s whereabouts and that they used the Google image as an adjunct to the investigation. The tool even helped to identify where to find the fugitive.

Near the store, the police found the restaurant “La Cocina de Manu”, which had a menu and a photo of the chef on Facebook. Among the dishes offered were Sicilian specialties.

According to the Italian press, when he was arrested, the mobster would have asked how they found him, as he hadn’t even called his own family in Italy for at least 10 years.

