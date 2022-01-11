Mall shopkeepers ask for a reduction in operation after the advance of Ômicron and flu cases

Ablos, an association with more than 100 members and representing satellite retailers, will take a request to malls to reduce opening hours for a few weeks. The information was disclosed by the column Panel SA of the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and confirmed by EXTRA.

The idea is that the shorter uptime will help retailers deal with a shortage of employees who have recently contracted Covid-19 or influenza and who have been medically discharged. There are already reports of stores that did not have enough staff to serve customers.

As confirmed, the tenants do not intend to ask for a reduction in rent. The proposal, which has not yet been presented, would be to shorten the service to just one shift at a time when the number of cases is skyrocketing across the country.

Shops, bars, restaurants, planes – Concern is increasing not only among shopkeepers. The increase in cases is already hampering other sectors, such as restaurants and civil aviation. The overload has been noticed especially by activities aimed at tourism, such as bars and restaurants, which are expected to gain more in the summer with the increase in the flow of customers.

In bars and restaurants, which are crowded even in cities like Rio, which recorded an increase in Covid cases at the beginning of the year, teams were 20% to 30% smaller due to medical leave, as a precaution or confirmation of the disease.

On Saturday, Latam announced the cancellation of 47 domestic and international flights scheduled until January 16, representing 1% of flights scheduled for the month. Azul has already had 29 flights canceled.

In a note, released this Sunday, the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) said it was monitoring cases of respiratory diseases in airline crews.