Mall shopkeepers ask for reduced hours to contain umicron

posted on 01/11/2022 06:00



(credit: ItaúPower/Disclosure)

The Brazilian Association of Satellite Shopkeepers (Ablos) will ask for a reduction in the opening hours of malls due to the advance of the ômicron variant in Brazil. There are many employees who are away from work without being able to replace their posts.

Daniel Rodrigues, 23, is an employee of a clothing store in Brasília Shopping and reports how the increase in cases of covid has influenced his daily life. “At the end of the year, the store even hired temporary workers, but many employees went on leave after the New Year. With fewer people, there is demand for those who continue to work”, he explained.

In addition to the increase in sick leave, the difficulty of testing covid hinders the structuring of work shifts. Merchant Amanda Moreira, 58, who owns a haberdashery, had difficulty getting the store to work in the first week of the year. “There were already a lot of people with scheduled vacations. And, among those who stayed, we had a problem of absence due to suspected covid. As everything was crowded in the testing lines, it takes longer for some employees to return.”

Amanda said that the lack of service caused damage to the business. “With this difficulty in shifts, we sold about 50% less in the last week”, he explained.

*Intern under the supervision of Odail Figueiredo